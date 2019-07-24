WINCHESTER — About 220 students and their families are expected to visit Shenandoah University this week as a part of Virginia Private College Week.
Hosted by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, SU has participated in the event for at least 20 years.
Prospective college students who tour at least three of the state’s 28 private colleges and universities will be able to waive the application fee at three private Virginia colleges of their choice.
SU tends to get numerous visitors during Virginia Private College Week compared to other participants, said Jean Swartz, SU’s director of undergraduate admissions.
“This is an important week for us,” Swartz said.
Registration is not required to participate in Virginia Private College Week, but it is recommended that students contact the schools they plan to visit.
At SU, prospective students and their families are invited to attend an informational presentation, then tour the campus. Sessions are at 9 a.m. or 2 p.m. through Friday and 9 a.m. only on Saturday.
“This is also a really good week for us to share with families that the private colleges of Virginia are affordable,” Swartz said.
With financial aid, Virginia private colleges can cost equal to or sometimes less than public institutions. Shenandoah University, for instance, gives incoming freshmen an average financial aid package of about $27,000 per year, good for four years, according to Swartz.
Tuition at SU for the 2019-2020 year is $31,890 for undergraduates, the university’s website says.
Cody Emrey, 17, a high school senior from Ephrata, Pa., was among the students who visited SU on Tuesday. He said he’s looking at both public and private colleges, but he thinks private schools feel more student-centered.
His mother, Amy Emrey, agreed that there’s a stronger sense of community and family on private school campuses.
She added that she knows private colleges are more likely to offer scholarships than public ones. “That’s a big deal for us,” Emrey said.
Kylie Casey, 16, a high school senior from Chantilly, is considering applying to private colleges because she likes the smaller atmosphere.
The average class size at SU is 20 students.
For more information about visiting SU this week, visit www.su.edu/blog/2019/07/come-tour-shenandoah/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.