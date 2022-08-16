WINCHESTER — Virginia has been ranked the 10th-worst state for burnout, according to research by job search platform Lensa.
According to Lensa’s “Hustle Culture: The U.S. States With the Highest Burnout Risk,” Virginia had a “burnout score” of 6.2.
The study factored in working hours per week, annual salary, average travel minutes to work and Google searches for “burnout” as the highest means of analysis.
According to the study, Virginians on average work 39 hours per week, earn a $71,000 salary, travel 29 minutes to work and searched “burnout” 19,800 times.
The study said Virginians' commute time was the sixth-longest in the U.S.
Of the top 10 most burned-out states, Virginia ranked seventh-worst among average working hours, 10th-worst in average annual salary, tied for worst for longest commute and was fifth-worst when it came to “burnout” Google searches.
For the study, the average usual hours worked over 12 months for workers ages 16 to 64 was from the 2019 American Community Survey. Average annual base salary in each state was according to Payscale. Average travel time to work in each state came via the 2020 American Community Survey. “Burnout” searches were collected via Google ads.
Virginia’s score tied with Pennsylvania and Illinois.
Texas was crowned as the most burned-out location for workers with a score of 7.3, followed by Florida (7.1), Louisiana (7.1), Tennessee (6.8), South Carolina (6.5), West Virginia (6.4) and Mississippi (6.3).
“Since the pandemic, job burnout has become an increasing concern for many workers across the country stemming from increased and unmanageable workloads, a lack of rewards and control, and social isolation,” the study said. “This leaves many workers stressed out, experiencing exhaustion and lacking in productivity, as well as brain fog and mental distance from their workload.”
A year ago, Lensa ranked Virginia as the 31st-best state for work-life balance.
