EDINBURG — Bundled up against the biting cold on Tuesday morning, about 20 people, including members of the Virginia Recycling Association’s board of directors, took a firsthand look at the Sustainability Matters organization’s work to cover parts of the Shenandoah County landfill with native pollinator and wildlife habitat.
Leading the group of guests was Sari Carp, executive director of Sustainability Matters, which has an office in Edinburg. Her nonprofit environmental organization has big hopes for its recent “Making Trash Bloom” projects at the landfill, as well as for future potential endeavors that might include a partnership with NASA.
Currently, the 214-acre county landfill next to Edinburg is anticipated to accept the county’s trash disposal up to about 2042 or 2052, the landfill’s Operations Manager Brad Dellinger said on Tuesday.
A 20- to 25–acre portion of the landfill now is being used for trash disposal. About 38 acres of the overall site already is filled with refuse.
The latter, filled-up land is an example of the type of sites where Sustainability Matters takes root and hopes to bloom for decades to come.
In 2019, the organization kicked off its “Making Trash Bloom” initiative by installing a 20-by-100-foot pilot-plot of butterfly friendly native plants on a part of the landfill not far from the main entrance.
The plants included purple and yellow prairie coneflower, showy goldenrod, New England aster, common milkweed, evening primrose and lanceleaf coreopsis.
The meadow began to grow in 2020, Carp said on Tuesday’s tour of the Making Trash Bloom sites. In addition to Virginia Recycling Association members, tour attendees included county Supervisor Dennis Morris, as well as several students from American University, in Washington, D.C., who filmed the excursion.
Carp told them that in warmer months, the meadow’s native plants thrive without pesticides, herbicides or fertilizers, and that they attract butterflies and other pollinators.
Toads enjoy the native plants, too, she said.
“One American toad, by the way — if you have any insect problems in your vegetables — will eat 10,000 agricultural pests in a three-month summer,” Carp said. “You want these guys around.”
As an added bonus, the native plant meadow doesn’t require mowing by county employees, Dellinger said.
Later on Tuesday morning, the group of Sustainability Matters’ guests visited the second and third phases of the organization’s habitat projects at the landfill.
Growing on a slope of capped landfill space, native plants on the roughly quarter-acre Phase II area were planted last spring and those on the almost half-acre Phase III were planted in the fall.
Besides breaking ground in other aspects, the Phase II project was the first Making Trash Bloom plot to experiment with “phytocapping,” or the use of plants instead of plastic to cap a landfill once it’s full.
Students from Mountain Vista Governor’s School, which has campuses in Middletown and Warrenton, are monitoring the second and third phases.
“This has been a great partnership to get my students involved in some real-world science and to empower them to make a change,” Hannah Bement, biology and ecology teacher at Mountain Vista Governor’s School, said at the landfill on Tuesday.
Sustainability Matters’ overall work at the landfill goes hand-in-hand with the Virginia Recycling Association’s mission, said VRA Secretary Dan Ciesla, who participated in Tuesday’s tour.
The association, based in Radford, is a statewide coalition of more than 200 individuals, municipalities and recycling and green businesses and organizations dedicated to promoting and realizing the economic, social and environmental benefits of waste reduction, reuse, recycling and diversion.
Among other benefits, Ciesla said, Sustainability Matters’ overall Trash to Bloom initiative could benefit many now-closed and county owned or privately owned landfills statewide.
“They’re currently not being used for anything,” he said of such closed landfills.
Carp said NASA officials recently reached out to Sustainability Matters about possibly starting a Trash to Bloom project at the NASA landfill at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
To learn more about Sustainability Matters, visit www.sustainabilitymatters.earth.
