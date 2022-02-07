BERRYVILLE — A nonprofit organization providing public transportation in Clarke County saw an increase in ridership last year following three years of declines.
Information that Virginia Regional Transit (VRT) presented to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Monday showed the organization transported between 1,500 and 2,000 people in both 2020 and 2021. A bar graph showed a slight increase in ridership last year. Transit Manager Susan Newbrough said the number of riders increased by 4% from 2020.
VRT officials didn't provide exact ridership figures to the supervisors during their morning work session. County Administrator Chris Boies said they requested the presentation out of their general interest.
Reached later in the day, Newbrough said the organization had exact figures. However, she referred the inquiry to VRT Operations Director Phil Thompson, who didn't provide the numbers to The Winchester Star by the end of the business day.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, public transportation systems overall have seen average decreases in passengers of 36-40%, Newbrough told the supervisors. Yet demand for transportation services in Clarke County has "held strong," she said.
VRT saw a 9% drop in passengers within the county from 2019-2020, Newbrough said during the presentation. The bar graph indicated a decline of roughly the same percentage from 2018-2019.
Last year's ridership level was only 6% below the pre-pandemic level, according to Newbrough.
The supervisors were presented exact numbers showing types of trips provided to county residents during the past four years. Those figures showed that:
• The number of trips to medical appointments increased from 68 in 2018 to 78 the following year, then dropped to 66 in 2020 before rising to 75 last year.
• The number of trips provided for running personal errands — grocery shopping, for instance — dropped from 1,971 in 2018 to 1,279 the following year, dropped again to 1,163 in 2020 and increased to 1,201 last year.
• The number of trips classified as being for "other" purposes rose from 134 in 2018 to 612 the following year, then dropped to 546 in 2020 and increased to 566 last year.
VRT is based in Purcellville. According to its website, the organization typically serves older adults, disabled people and those with low incomes — people who may not be able to afford other types of transportation. In addition to Clarke County, VRT provides transportation services in 14 other jurisdictions including Loudoun and Fauquier counties.
Passengers must make reservations ahead of time to go to locations they specify. Trips to Winchester are made weekly.
White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay asked if VRT staff could encourage riders to stay in the county and patronize stores and businesses there.
Newbrough said staff isn't allowed to encourage riders to choose one place over another. She said, though, that riders frequently choose to do their business in the county.
Since the pandemic began, fees for services have been suspended to lessen the risk of people contracting germs by touching money, VRT officials mentioned.
Plexiglass barriers have been installed in buses to separate drivers and passengers. Also, more cleaning is being done inside buses amid the COVID-19 pandemic..
. That includes the use of a "fogging machine," Thompson said.
Drivers haven't missed any hours of service during the pandemic, Thompson noted.
"Our drivers really do their service out of their heart," he said.
While the number of riders has fluctuated from year to year, the number of miles logged by VRT buses has risen annually, from less than 15,000 in 2016 to more than 16,000 last year, the presentation to the supervisors showed.
VRT has been receiving approximately $19,300 in support for the county annually. Staff told the supervisors they intend to ask for a larger contribution this year because of factors such as the increased mileage and higher labor costs.
County officials are in the process of preparing a budget proposal for fiscal 2023, which will start July 1. The supervisors didn't indicate whether they will consider increasing VRT's allocation this year.
