WINCHESTER — Gov. Ralph Northam ordered on Friday all K-12 schools in Virginia to close for at least two weeks beginning Monday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“There may be changes daily,” wrote Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum in a letter Friday announcing the closure for his division several hours before the governor’s announcement.
Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine had also already sent a letter to families closing the county’s schools before the governor’s announcement. Clarke County Public Schools announced its plans to families after the statewide closure on Friday afternoon.
For the first week of classes all three local divisions — from Monday through March 20 — will not require students to do any make-up work or complete any new assignments from home.
Online instruction is likely to take place during the second week — from March 23 to March 27 — for all three divisions.
Teachers in both Winchester and Frederick will report to work on March 20 to train and prepare to instruct lessons online. Twelve-month employees such as administrators and essential staff will still report to work during the two-week period for Winchester and Frederick.
Clarke County Public Schools will hold its teacher work day to plan for online learning on Monday.
Students in all three divisions have access to Chromebook laptops they can take home. For students without internet, superintendents said they are considering alternative ways to provide students their schoolwork.
Clarke County Public School Superintendent Chuck Bishop said the division will possibly mail students their assignments. He added that 181 Clarke County Public School students live in 119 households that don’t have internet access.
Virginia Department of Education officials are working closely with school divisions to make sure students who qualify for free and reduced lunch programs are able to access meals while schools are closed.
Winchester Public Schools will develop a plan early next week for providing meals to students on free and reduced lunch. About 68% of students in Winchester Public Schools qualify for free and reduced lunch, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
Van Heukelum told the Star on Thursday there’s a possibility the division could package food and use school buses to drop off meals at street corners for families to pick up.
Clarke County Public Schools has already arranged a time for anyone 18 years or younger to pick up free meals provided through the Clarke County Food Service Department. Anyone may pick up food as long as they meet the age requirement; they do not have to be a student of Clarke County Public Schools or qualify for free and reduced lunch to pick up a meal.
On Wednesday and on March 23 anyone who meets the age requirement can pick up five breakfast meals and five lunch meals at the entrance at Clarke County High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
Bishop told The Star on Thursday that he hopes the community as a whole is also acting to prevent the spread of the virus.
“The biggest thing about this whole virus is if we’re to close and have a period of social distancing that really needs to apply to our entire community,” Bishop said. “This is not a decision I would make in a silo.”
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency regarding the pandemic on Thursday and on Wednesday the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic.
There are 30 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia, none of which have been detected in Winchester, the Virginia Department of Health reported on Friday at noon. There have also been 10 hospitalizations and no deaths tied to coronavirus in Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.