WINCHESTER — Families looking to save money on back-to-school purchases or other qualifying items may want to take advantage of Virginia’s annual Sales Tax Holiday, which is set for Aug. 2-4.
During the three-day event, shoppers can buy school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.
The following items are eligible:
- Qualified school supplies — $20 or less per item
- Qualified clothing and footwear — $100 or less per item
- Portable generators — $1,000 or less per item
- Gas-powered chainsaws — $350 or less per item
- Chainsaw accessories — $60 or less per item
- Other specified hurricane preparedness items — $60 or less per item
- Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use — $2,500 or less per item
More information on the tax-free event is available at www.tax.virginia.gov/Virginia-sales-tax-holiday.
In celebration of back-to-school shopping, Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester will host an indoor carnival featuring games, a bounce house, balloon animals and face painting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 3. There also will be a craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Aug. 2-3, Frederick/Winchester Bright Futures will be outside of JCPenney and Sears from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. collecting new tennis shoes, new underwear, new athletic shorts and new T-shirts for students in need.
The first day of school for Winchester Public Schools is Aug. 8. Students in Frederick County Public Schools return on Aug. 15. Clarke County Public Schools starts on Aug. 20.
