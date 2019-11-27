LAKE FREDERICK — Anna’s hummingbirds are mostly found on the west coast.
That’s why Lake Frederick resident Gary Myers was surprised to learn that a female Anna’s hummingbird was regularly visiting his backyard hummingbird feeder.
This is the first time an Anna’s hummingbird has been recorded in Virginia by the United States Geological Survey.
Myers isn’t an avid birdwatcher, so he didn’t know what type of hummingbird he was seeing at his feeder. His interest was piqued a few weeks ago when the temperatures dropped and he planned to take down the feeder, figuring most hummingbirds leave for warmer climates when the weather turns cold. But as he was working in his yard, he heard a noise, looked up and saw the hummingbird at his feeder, which he thought was unusual given how cold it was at the time.
He thought the bird might be a straggler headed south, but it kept appearing at his feeder, so he contacted Bruce Peterjohn with the U.S. Geological Survey.
Peterjohn confirmed to Myers that his feathered visitor was an Anna’s hummingbird, which mostly migrates along California and the west coast.
“Quite a hike for these little guys,” Myers said. “It’s pretty amazing.”
The male and female Anna’s hummingbirds have very different markings. The males are typically much more colorful, with a rose-pink throat and crown. Females take on more of a metallic green and grayish color, with bits of red spotting on their throats.
Peterjohn was able to capture the Anna’s hummingbird and put a very tiny band around its foot. Then he let Myers hold it briefly before the bird was released. The band allows other birdwatchers to record and report the number to the U.S. Geological Survey, if they spot it. The tiny bird’s weight was also recorded — it weighed a whopping 4.3 grams.
Myers has learned that Anna’s hummingbirds are not typically migratory. And it’s possible the one frequenting his backyard feeder could stay through the winter. The cold does not deter the birds. As long as they have proper shelter and a food source, Anna’s hummingbirds are fine throughout the colder months.
“They’re pretty hardy birds,” Myers said. “One of the hardiest out there.”
When Peterjohn was tagging the bird, he used a straw to blow against it feathers to see if the bird was storing fat, meaning it would likely migrate. However, Myers said there was no body fat, which is a sign she might hang around.
Out of all the places the Anna’s hummingbird could have gone, Myers said it feels “pretty special” she’s visiting his yard.
He fittingly calls her Anna.
Anna’s hummingbirds are named for Anna Massena, Duchess of Rivoli.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.