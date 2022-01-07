WINCHESTER — The Virginia Small Business Development Center will be offering several webinars in January.
The goal is to help Virginia’s businesses “start 2022 on a strong footing,” the SBDC said in an email this week.
All webinars are free. Those interested can register online at virginiasbdc.org.
Webinars will begin at 2 p.m. on Jan. 11 with a continuation of the Digital Bootcamp Series. This webinar will focus on success through e-commerce and focus on online sales, including varieties of websites, possibilities for upgrades, e-commerce platforms, how to setup and mange your online storefronts and how to use data and marketing to maximize returns.
Other statewide SBDC webinars in January include:
2 p.m. Jan. 13: Recovery Startup Business Employee Retention Credit (ERC). If you started your new business or nonprofit after Feb. 15, 2020, and have employees, then your business might qualify for up to $100,000 in tax credits. This session, presented by the Roanoke Regional SBDC, will help provide the latest guidance on the ERC.
10 a.m. Jan. 26: Launching a Craft Beverage Business. Presented by the Virginia SBDC’s Craft Beverage Assistance Program, this session is an educational webinar that will cover the key issues that new and planned Virginia-based wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries need to manage.
2 p.m. Jan. 26: Anatomy of a Murder: How Hackers are Killing Small Businesses. Presented by the Mason SBDC, this session will “teach you your blind spots and how they can be used to compromise your business."
8:30 a.m. Jan. 27: Retail 3.0, Thriving in the Next Normal. This session will be hosted by retail expert Marc Wilson, who will “unpack the pivot that will continue to serve Virginia’s small retailers and restaurants beyond the pandemic.”
Those interested in previous webinars on a variety of topics can re-watch them on the Virginia SBDC website at virginiasbdc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.