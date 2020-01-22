WINCHESTER — The Virginia Senate passed a bill Tuesday to do away with Lee-Jackson Day and make Election Day a state holiday.
The bill, introduced by 18th District Sen. L. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, makes Election Day — the Tuesday after the first Monday in November — a state holiday and eliminates Lee-Jackson Day. The bill passed the Senate 22-18, largely along party lines, and now goes to the House of Delegates.
Sen. Jill Vogel, who represents the 27th District, which includes Winchester and the counties of Clarke and Frederick, was one of the Republican senators who voted against the bill. She was unable to be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, endorsed the legislation in a press release.
“Voting is a fundamental right,” Northam said. “But in a state that once put up tremendous barriers to voting, too many people are still unable to participate meaningfully in our democracy. By making it easier — not harder — to vote, these proposals will ensure we are building a government that is truly representative of the people we serve.”
Lee-Jackson Day, held the Friday preceding the third Monday in January, honors Confederate Gens. Robert Edward Lee (1807-1870) and Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson (1824-1863). It was established in 1889 to celebrate Lee’s birthday on Jan. 19. Jackson’s name was added to the holiday in 1904.
Northam told CBS earlier this month that Virginia needs to “move forward” from Lee-Jackson Day, saying, “I don’t think there’s any secret that it’s in honor of two individuals who fought to prolong slavery, which is not a proud aspect of Virginia’s history.”
Last year, Northam came under fire when a racist photo in his medical school yearbook surfaced showing a person in blackface and another dressed as a Ku Klux Klan member. The photo was on a page devoted to Northam in the yearbook. A four-month investigation, however, was unable to determine if Northam was in the picture.
Confederate monuments and holidays have come under fire since nine African Americans were shot to death by a white supremacist at a Charleston, South Carolina, church in 2015. Numerous Confederate monuments have been removed because some people view them as glorifying slavery, white supremacy and a treasonous government.
Del. Joseph Lindsey, D-Norfolk, introduced the House version of the bill.
Despite being a state holiday, several Virginia cities — including Winchester — choose not to observe Lee-Jackson Day. Frederick and Clarke counties currently observe the holiday.
Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, who represents the 33rd District, which includes parts of Clarke, Frederick and Loudoun counties, told The Star in a phone interview that he would not support the legislation. He said he believes more Democrats work in the public sector than Republicans and that Democrats would likely benefit at the polls from having Election Day off. He said he believes the bill is an attempt by Democrats to mobilize their base and get them to vote in higher numbers. He also disliked the removal of Lee-Jackson Day, saying it was an attempt to “erase a part of history.”
Del. Chris Collins, R-Frederick County, and Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, were unable to be reached for comment.
(24) comments
Wow! What an embarrassment. When do we stop blaming history and trying to erase history? Virginia would not be what it is today without the General. This Liberalism is making me sick, our kids want us to move back to Va as we are getting older but I don’t know if I can stomach such a liberal state.
You mean government expansion into the state. Now gov has another paid holiday and social security gets tiny raise taken away my raising Medicare part B. Slowe, you had a good idea with filling guns with concrete, now i can go somewhere and just swing. Imagine how many people can be taken out quickly. Guess now you want a tax on concrete. Why dont the dems get alot of vehicles, go house to house and pick all criminals, illegals, deadbeats go in and hold their hands to make sure they vote democrat. Democrats got voted in without a holiday so whats the problem. Oh thats right civil war monuments hurt your feelings and you are offended. Y'all don't get it. Mississippi and Alabama?? Why dont you move got alot more blacks,gays and atheists maybe you could be happy and leave the this state alone. Its ok to push your agenda, but anyone who disagrees with you are "deplorables". So sad
You know to fit their agenda, since drunk drivers kill people, we should take cars away from those that do not drink and drive as well.
Oh I couldn’t have said it better myself! Bravo!
Just to be clear the comment “ Oh I couldn’t have said it better myself! Bravo!” was in reply to Rattler’s comment, lest Spock or any other liberal’s comments think it may be in response to theirs!
The democrats won control of the legislature, and that means you have to suck it up and protest peacefully or go through the court system or vote them out in 2 years. I see republicans can be "sore losers" too. Now, this mangled mess of thoughts from rattled: "Mississippi and Alabama?? Why dont you move got alot more blacks,gays and atheists maybe you could be happy and leave the this state alone". It almost sounds like you want blacks, gays, and atheists to leave Virginia? Leave it to the pure whiteys? Shame
lol. boy, those clowns in Richmond are sure on a roll, aren't they? They are determined to just shove their tripe down everybody's throat. And all this in just a few days. Just imagine what they will do in a year. Why, what a liberal blue snowflake utopia we will become! Unicorns for everyone!
LaRock is shameful. He might as well have said "I want to suppress votes."
What IS shameful is the Dems trying to erase history and make Virginia the Eastern California! See how well California is doing with all the Libs in charge!
Here is an idea, move voting to a Saturday open at midnight and close at midnight, no early voting.
Not a bad idea, but people do work Saturdays as well; the idea is to have a day solely to vote and not work around work schedules.
They dont work 24 hrs spock
Agree! But that’s too easy, they think it is better to dishonor the 2 Generals who fought for the state. Lord have mercy...
I’ve always thought elections should be a weekend event. Sat morning thru Sunday night
Vogel and LaRock must go. WHy do Republicans always oppose moves to make it easier to vote? As for erasing history: history is done and cannot be erased, it is well documented. What we can do is decide how to value parts of history or not value some parts. Lee / Jackson deserves to be lowered in our appreciation and value in our history. As should also our shameful support for the confederacy and its failed attempt to continue the practice of slavery by the rich, white, Christian land owners in the south. Contrition, not pride should be our attitude about that sad chapter in our history. BRAVO to the Democratic legislature!
I am tired of all this libtard stuff in Richmond. Leave well enough alone and move to Cali if you are that much of a lib.
Yup, Virginia being conservative for several hundred years is not enough. As a VA native, Southwest VA no less, I never thought I would live in a progressive state.
The two parties are two extreme. All the Repubs had to do was throw a couple of bones with some minor issues and not be so extreme and they would still be in charge.
.
Or: you could move to Mississippi, or Alabama !
Why don’t YOU move to California and stop trying to make Virginia the eastern California? See how well California is doing with all the liberals in charge?
You've already moved to DC, haven't you? Why are you still concerned with this paper and area?
This is for “PING” (as in pong) I do NOT live, nor have I ever lived, in DC, what on earth gives you that idea? As I lived in Frederick Co for over 20 years and have family and grandchildren who reside in the county, I believe I have the civil right to read this paper or are the Libs now going to dictate who may read a paper too?
Oh dear, Pong must have the vapors what with someone confusing him with a "lib"[scared]
Three cheers. Finally some common sense legislation. Is LaRock talking about more teachers, law enforcement, and firefighters heading to the polls to vote now that election day is a state holiday and like robots they will vote a straight ticket for democrats? He will say or do anything to promote a twisted agenda.
OMG! I would take another history class (or 2, maybe even 3 if you have difficulty understanding it) if I were you. Stop with the race card please! It is a cop out. Those two Generals fought for the state, just like a Liberal Dem to blame race and now religion too?
