Virginia State Police are waiting for results from new advanced DNA testing in the 1998 disappearance of a 10-week-old baby girl and the killing of her mother in Strasburg.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is awaiting results from new, advanced DNA testing used as part of the still-ongoing criminal investigation, according to a Monday news release.
“As technology has changed and advanced, so have our tactics in working to solve these tragic crimes,” Capt. John A. Defilippi, VSP BCI Culpeper Field Office commander, states in the release. “The DNA testing will provide additional information that will greatly aid us with advancing this case.”
Allyson Kathleen Dalton, the infant, was last seen around 7:45 a.m. on July 27, 1998, at her mother’s second-floor apartment in the 100 block of Charles Street in Strasburg, according to a news release. She was with her mother, Sylena Jo Dalton, at the time, the release states.
Around 2:25 p.m. the day Allyson went missing, and her mother was found by a coworker stabbed to death on a couch inside her home, the release states. The baby hasn’t been seen since that morning.
Investigators believe Sylena Jo Dalton was killed between 9:15 a.m and 10:30 a.m. that morning of July 27, 1998, the release states. There were no screams heard nor any disturbance made that morning at the apartment, neighbors told police. No murder weapon was found at the scene.
The baby’s father, Daniel E. Pompell, stopped at the home on the morning of the murder, he told state police agents, the release states. Witnesses confirm he was outside the apartment with a bundle under his arm, according to the release. He is cooperating with the state police.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Virginia State Police Senior Special Agent Mike Jones at 540-829-7400 or at bce.culpeper@vsp.virginia.gov.
