Virginia surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, and the Lord Fairfax Health District attributed two more local deaths to the pandemic.
As of Sunday morning, the Virginia Department of Health has reported 100,086 coronavirus cases, up from Saturday’s count of 99,189. The number increased to 100,749 on Monday.
Locally, coronavirus cases spiked over the weekend, with the region reporting 38 new cases, two hospitalizations and two deaths since Friday.
Shenandoah County saw the biggest jump in cases, reporting 28 new cases since Friday for a total of 717 cases since the pandemic reached the valley in March.
The county added two hospitalizations and one death on Saturday for a total of 74 hospitalizations and 44 deaths.
Shenandoah County leads the region in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, accounting for half of the region’s 88 reported deaths.
Page County saw the second-highest increase in cases over the weekend, with six cases added Saturday and two on Sunday for a total of 345 cases, 37 hospitalizations and 25 deaths.
Frederick, Warren and Clarke counties each added one case to their totals during the weekend but did not report any additional hospitalizations or deaths.
