A year ago at this time, Tina Stevens-Culbreath and her husband Rodney Culbreath were in Indianapolis supporting their son Rze Culbreath at The Basketball League (TBL) Draft Combine.
The former Millbrook High School star eventually landed with the Tri-State Admirals of New York, where he averaged 5.6 points per game over 14 contests to continue a professional career that started with a three-month stint in Armenia late in 2021.
This weekend, the Culbreaths will return to Indianapolis for the TBL Draft Combine. But this time, they’ll be scouting and interviewing talent for a professional basketball team in Winchester that will begin a 24-game regular season in March, including 12 home games at Shenandoah University’s James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center.
In August of last year, the three Stephens City residents were announced as TBL Team Market Owners (TMOs) for the expansion Virginia Valley Vipers. In 2023, the TBL will feature 49 teams in six conferences across the country.
The Valley Vipers are one of 10 teams in the Northeast Conference. Most of the Vipers’ schedule is centered around four teams — six games each with York, Pa., and the Pennsylvania Kings located in King of Prussia, and five games each with Reading, Pa., and Atlantic City, N.J. The season ends in June with the playoffs.
“We want to positively impact the community through the love of basketball, where men can continue to play and have passion for the sport that they love, be paid to do so, and give back to the community,” Tina, 47, said. “We love being able to add jobs and add the community involvement piece.”
• • •
Former Shenandoah University player and head coach Rob Harris will be the Valley Vipers’ head coach. Former Millbrook player and SU assistant and current Clarke County boys’ assistant Andrew Oates will serve as an assistant coach. Rodney Culbreath, 50, who has almost 30 years of experience coaching AAU and summer league basketball, is the general manager and James Wood girls’ basketball coach Sanford Silver is the assistant GM.
The 27-year-old Rze — a 6-1 guard and two-time Winchester Star Player of the Year who ended his college career at the University of Pikeville in Kentucky — is one of three people who have already earned a spot on what will be a 12-person squad, which will be finalized after the team’s training camp. Millbrook High School and Shenandoah University graduate Trammell Anthony and Jalen Melvin are the others. The 6-1, 190-pound Anthony averaged 5.0 points and 3.7 rebounds last year for SU. Melvin is a 6-11 forward from Hyattsville, Md., who graduated from high school in 2016 and played at West Virginia Wesleyan College.
The training camp will be held Feb. 11-12 from 1-4 p.m. each day at the Patriot Center in Stephens City, formerly the home gym of Shenandoah Valley Christian Academy. It will be open to the public to watch. At least eight players with connections to the local high schools or Shenandoah University will be at the camp, which will feature 31 players once two players are added from the combine in Indianapolis. Practices start Feb. 17.
Created in 2017, the TBL gives players of all ages a chance to keep their basketball careers alive and possibly springboard them to even more lucrative opportunities in other leagues. (TBL players earn an average of $500 to $5,000 a month, with the different salaries based on skill level, experience and where the franchise is located. Some of the larger-market teams are in Los Angeles, Seattle, Cincinnati, San Diego and Vancouver. The Vipers open their season with two larger market teams, traveling to Montreal on March 4 and Syracuse on March 5.) Numerous players have gone on to play overseas and the NBA G League, and a few have made it to the NBA.
The TBL uses FIBA rules, so the Vipers will provide a professional basketball experience that will be unique to fans who are accustomed to the NBA. For example, FIBA allows players to touch the ball on shots as soon it touches the rim. In the NBA, touching the ball while any part of it is in the imaginary cylinder above the rim (and still has a chance to go in) is a goaltending violation. The 3-point line is closer (22 feet, 2 inches for non-corner shots in FIBA, 23-9 for NBA) and quarters are 10 minutes compared to 12 minutes. Players are allowed five fouls as opposed to the NBA’s six. Rodney and Tina said the game-day experience will include a DJ, a spirit team and the opportunity to purchase alcohol.
The TBL is about more than just basketball, though. The league also stresses community involvement through camps, clinics and group appearances, and that fits in perfectly with the mission of the Valley Viper TMOs.
In 2013 — the year Rze graduated from Millbrook — the trio founded the I’m Just Me Movement, a nonprofit organization that mentors at-risk youth, promotes diversity and inclusion and helps people overcome adversity. The name Vipers was chosen because the skin-shedding snakes symbolize “transformation and rebirth.”
“I’m looking forward to bringing [the Vipers to the] community,” Rodney said. “I think it’s definitely an opportunity for the young men in the area to live out dreams and be a part of the community in many different ways.”
• • •
At the TBL Draft Combine, each team selects two players after the combine participants demonstrate their skills and go through interviews. Rze wasn’t drafted last year, but he was very much on the radar of the Tri-State Admirals owner and coach Danny Jacob. Rze was eventually invited to a three-day training camp, and was signed to the team based on his performance there.
Tina and Rodney would travel to watch Rze play. Jacob mentioned there were investment opportunities, but Tina and Rodney initially were just interested in sponsoring. But as they attended more and more games, they became interested in bringing professional basketball to Winchester.
“[Rze’s] game wouldn’t start until 7, but we’d be there at 6,” Tina said. “We’d see people putting up the banners and see the community really come together to support this effort.”
Jacob asked again later in the season about investing. Tina and Rodney agreed, and Jacob planned to move the Admirals and make them the only team in Virginia. Jacob decided to take a college coaching job in Rhode Island, but after Tina and Rodney spoke to the TBL president they decided they would take on team ownership and put a team in Virginia. (The Admirals are not participating in TBL this year.) As of 2023, it costs $500,000 to gain entry into the league. Tina did not specify how much her family paid for ownership in 2022 but said it was not $500,000.
Rze said his time with the Admirals was worthwhile, and he’s looking forward to bringing the TBL experience to Winchester.
“It was a great experience, on an off the court,” Rze said. “I was able to connect with people in the community there. [Jacob] was also a high school coach over there, and I was able to work with a lot of kids in the area. It was about helping their life skills and communication skills. At the end of the day, it’s about giving back to the next generation, and learning about their stories and some of the goals that they have.
“And the TBL is definitely competitive. There’s talent everywhere. You’re playing against guys who are hungry, who have been in the G League before or overseas. It’s definitely a high-level league.”
• • •
One of the Vipers’ partners is Winchester Parks & Recreation, which has hosted the team’s three tryouts at the Jim Barnett Park War Memorial building. Winchester Parks & Rec will also host Vipers practices and free youth clinics involving Viper players and Parks & Rec participants. Tina said Winchester Parks & Rec was helpful in setting up talks with SU to secure home games at the Wilkins Center.
Working with children and the community is important to the Culbreaths, so the Vipers want quality people representing their team. Tina said players not only have to pass a background check, but have to behave appropriately on social media. Tina said they recently passed on one player because of his social media activity.
Tina said the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber has helped the I’m Just Me Movement grow, and partnering with them has also helped the Vipers connect with other businesses and provide things like transportation and meals.
Partnering with FASST, the sports performance training facility in Winchester, has helped greatly with tryouts by providing agility evaluations. Each player on the team will also have a membership to FASST for the season. The Vipers have also partnered with A1 Solutions Group to help the players with their financial planning and will be part of the Top of Virginia’s Young Professionals Group.
• • •
Tina and Rodney said they’re excited about having Harris and Oates as coaches. Tina said Harris’ name came up frequently in discussions with community members about the Vipers.
Harris — a talent acquisition specialist for multiple companies the past four years — last coached basketball for Millbrook in the 2018-19 season. Harris went 38-11 over two years in his first scholastic coaching job since finishing an 11-year stint at SU’s head coach. Harris finished his playing career for the Hornets in 1991.
Leaving Millbrook gave Harris more time to watch his son Carson play basketball. Carson graduated from Handley last year, so the offer to coach the Vipers came at a good time, and also intrigued him.
“In review of what the Vipers are supporting, me having the ability to get in the grassroots of this particular program is an exceptional opportunity,” Harris said. “I still have a love to coach and I still have a love to be in practice and to teach the game. [Professional basketball] is new territory for me, and I get to continue to expand my skill set when it comes to coaching.
“The professional game is a little bit different. You have a different shot clock, you have a different 3-point line. Sets are run a little bit different. Defensive concepts are different. There’s a lot of things I have to get up to speed on, but at the end of the day I’m excited to be coaching at this level, and I’m so thankful for ownership for giving me the opportunity to do something I love to do.”
Harris’ time at SU ended seven years before the Wilkins Center opened. The court at the Wilkins Center is named after Dave Dutton, Harris’ mentor. Dutton was Harris’ coach for three years at SU, and Harris served as Dutton’s assistant for eight years before Dutton, who was also the athletic director, tabbed Harris as his successor in 2000. Dutton died at age 45 in 2001.
“To coach on that particular floor, that will be very special,” Harris said.
• • •
The Vipers held tryouts on Nov. 12, Dec. 17 and Jan. 21 to help decide who should be on the team, and also attended the DC Combine in September.
Rze said he’s been impressed by the talent he’s seen at tryouts. Rodney said prior to the Jan. 21 tryout taking place that the Vipers staff didn’t just pay attention to what players did with a ball in their hands at tryouts.
“What I kind of look for is how you interact with the other players as far as when you’re coming out of the game. Are you cheering on a player?” Rodney said. “[At the Dec. 17 tryouts], it was so good. Players were cheering for other people when they were not in the game. Those are the kind of guys you are looking for, guys who come together and support each other.”
Local players who have been invited to training camp based on their tryout performances also include Handley graduates Tre Brown (played at Mount Aloysius College), Jason Morgan and Terrance Sloane, Sherando graduate Kyle Tusing, and former Shenandoah players Mouktar Fawenhinmi and Chris Chaney.
• • •
Tina said the Vipers will have themes at their games, including one for Autism Awareness, a Teachers Night, a Veterans Night, and a “Shine Bright Night” to help with organizations like Access Independence in Winchester, which promotes independent living by providing services and resources that enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities.
Other ways in which the Vipers plan on being involved with the community is partnering with CCAP (Congregational Community Action Project) in Winchester so the players can possibly help with packaging meals for people in need, and providing opportunities to students.
“What I enjoy is the opportunity to partner with Shenandoah University, and give internships to SU students,” Rze said. “For them to be a part of gameday operations, that’s something for them to put on their résumés. And high school students can volunteer. So I think overall, the impact of everything we’re doing is great.”
After beginning the season with three games on the road, the Vipers will open their home season on March 12 against the Atlantic City Gambits. Virginia will honor Wilkins at the facility that bears his name at this contest.
Tickets range from $5 (children under 12), $10 (students and seniors), $15 (general admission) and $20 (courtside). Children under 3 get in free. General admission season tickets are $150 and courtside seasons tickets are $200.
WINLife TV will handle broadcasting duties, and live streams of the games can be viewed on the TBL TV site. Team Pass subscriptions for the season are $39.99 and League Pass subscriptions for the season are $99.99. Individual games are $4.99. Games are broadcast to 145 countries.
The Vipers are still welcoming sponsorship opportunities (those interested can email tina@virginiavalleyvipers.com). Tickets can be given away to certain groups through sponsorship. There is also a TBL store (https://tblstore.net/) where fans can purchase merchandise. Players receive 20 percent of the cost when fans buy their jerseys.
Rodney and Tina hope people enjoy the TBL this year as much as they did when they were watching Rze play last year.
“We were at one game where people brought pots and pans,” Rodney said. “There was a lady who was 80 years old, beating on a pot, cheering on her team. That’s what we want to bring. We want to give people something to be proud of and excited about.”
