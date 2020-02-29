WINCHESTER — On Tuesday, Virginia voters will go to the polls to vote for the Democratic nominee to run against President Donald Trump in the fall.
The primary is known as Super Tuesday because 14 states will be casting ballots. Polls in Frederick and Clarke counties and the City of Winchester will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There are currently 60,487 registered voters in Frederick County, 11,155 registered voters in Clarke County and 16,724 registered voters in the City of Winchester.
Because Virginia residents do not register by party and because the Democrats are the only party holding a presidential primary, any registered Virginia voter can vote in the primary, according to the Department of Elections.
Democratic candidates still running for president include Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, hedge fund manager Tom Steyer, Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Candidates who have withdrawn from the race but whose names will still appear on the ballot are Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Marianne Williamson, Michael Bennet, Deval Patrick and Andrew Yang. Winchester Voter Registrar Elizabeth Martin said that although these candidates said they have suspended their campaigns, they will still appear on the ballot as they did not give the Commonwealth an official notice of withdrawal by the time the ballots went to print.
Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee Chairman William Fuller said that the Democratic Party has been pulled apart between progressive candidates like Sanders and more moderate candidates like Biden, Buttigieg and Klobuchar. However, he is optimistic that Democrats will rally behind the party’s chosen nominee for the General Election on Nov. 3.
“I think the thing that is going to unite the Democrats is Trump,” Fuller said. “I think that you can see, once the dust all settles from these primaries, whoever comes out on top — if it’s Bernie, if it’s Joe, if it’s Pete, whoever it is — we are going to get behind them because the objective here isn’t socialism. It’s not moderate democracy. It’s getting back some semblance of sanity. These past four years have just been insane in so many ways and so we are just looking to bring back some semblance of sanity. I’m hopeful that we will see a convergence. But I don’t think it’s going to be behind a candidate, I think it’s going to be against the president.”
Committee member Kevin Kennedy, of Frederick County, said Democrats “darn well better” rally behind the Democratic nominee, noting that many stayed home when Hillary Clinton ran against Donald Trump.
“I feel this way and hopefully most people do, whoever the nominee is, we will support fully,” Kennedy said.
Democratic primaries and caucuses will continue through June. The nominees for president and vice president will be determined at the Democratic National Convention scheduled from July 13-16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Frederick County Director of Elections/General Registrar Rich Venskoske said that voters should research the candidates as much as they can prior to Tuesday because poll workers will not be able to discuss the candidates or provide additional information.
According to the local registrars, there have been no changes in polling location addresses and every registered voter in the area should go to their normal precinct.
Winchester residents can find their precinct at: winchesterva.gov/vote/places
Frederick County residents can find their precinct at: fcva.us/departments/office-of-elections-voter-registration/polling-place-information
Clarke County residents can find their precinct at: clarkecounty.gov/government/voter-registration-elections/polling-locations
At the polls, Virginia voters must show a valid photo ID. Any one of the following forms of photo identification are acceptable: a Virginia driver’s license; a United States passport; a Voter Photo Identification card issued by the Virginia Department of Elections; any photo ID card issued by a government agency of the United States, the Commonwealth of Virginia or one of its political subdivisions; any valid Virginia student identification card; any valid employee identification card containing a photograph of the voter and issued by an employer of the voter.
Today is the deadline for absentee voting. Absentee voting can be done in person today from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Winchester, Frederick and Clarke County voter registration offices.
For more information, voters should contact their respective voter registration office.
The Frederick County Voter Registration Office is at 107 N. Kent St., Suite 102. Phone: 540-665-5660.
The Winchester City Voter Registration Office is at 107 N. East Lane. Phone: 540-545-7910.
The Clarke County Voter Registration Office is at 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Phone: 540-955-5168.
