October is Virginia Wine Month, and a Harvest Party celebration is set for the weekend of Oct. 15.
At Cave Ridge Cellars in Mount Jackson in Shenandoah County, a four-course Harvest Dinner will be held from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 16.
The feast will be paired with wines selected by owner and winemaker Randy Phillips.
The meal's first course will be chestnut soup, followed by a harvest salad of lettuce and arugula with prosciutto, figs, walnuts and blue cheese. The main course is rosemary and garlic roasted cornish hen served over porcini rice with butternut squash and broccolini. A baked pear with almond crunch topping drizzled with caramel sauce will be for dessert.
The event is for those ages 21 years and older. Each party or reservation will have their own table. Tickets are $95 per person, plus tax. Wine Club members pay $85 per person, plus tax.
Virginia Wine Month is the oldest in the country. It's held in October when winemakers are harvesting grapes off the vine and preparing their next vintages.
The Harvest Party will kick off Oct. 15 with a Harvest Cookout Celebration at Fifty-Third Winery & Vineyard in Louisa and a Harvest Wine Tasting at Paradise Springs Winery in Clifton.
For more information on Virginia Wine Month events, visit virginiawine.org.
