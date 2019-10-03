WINCHESTER — Virginia Youth Ballet will present “Alice in Wonderland” at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Virginia Youth Ballet Theatre, 20 W. Cork St.
General admission seating is $8.
Choreographed by Gennadi Vostrikov with music by several composers, the ballet begins as Alice and her nanny visit a meadow of flowers for story time. Alice falls asleep and her magical journey begins. She is befriended by a Rabbit in the meadow of flowers. In order to be safe from a storm, he takes her through his rabbit hole. On the other side is his world of whimsical and sometimes scary characters. They encounter love, danger and beauty on their journey.
Dancers from around the world entertain Alice, while pirates take her treasure to the wicked Queen of Hearts. Audience members will enjoy Alice and the Rabbit’s travels along the way. The sets and colorful costumes were made by Gennadi and Susan Vostrikov.
Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting www.virginiayouthballet.org or at the door on the day of the show (pending availability).
