To be "really honest" — as Glenn Youngkin, Virginia's Republican gubernatorial candidate, likes to say — Youngkin seems reluctant to be really honest with voters, particularly about his views on abortion. In a video recorded at a campaign event last month, Youngkin, whose television advertising plays up his background as a businessman, not a politician, makes clear that where it concerns his antiabortion policy views, he has mastered the art of political dissembling.
Youngkin made a fortune in private equity; his positions on a range of policy questions are unknown — his website is silent on the issues — and ambiguity is central to his campaign. But Virginians deserve to know his plans if he's elected.
On abortion, Youngkin is determined to keep them in the dark. In the video, he responds to a questioner who asks whether he will "take it to the abortionists" as follows: "I'm going to be really honest with you. The short answer is in this campaign, I can't. When I'm governor and I have a majority in the House, we can start going on offense. But as a campaign topic, sadly, that in fact won't win my independent votes that I have to get."
Later in the video, released by a liberal activist who recorded it at a Republican campaign event last month in Loudoun County, Youngkin asserts that he is "staunchly, unabashedly pro-life." And during the GOP nominating contest he vowed to "stand for the unborn and protect the unborn like never before." So how exactly would he go "on offense" if elected?
Would he impose regulations designed to shutter abortion clinics, as former Republican Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli did nearly a decade ago? Would he seek legislation that would effectively ban abortions if the Supreme Court grants states leeway to do so, as it may in a case scheduled to be argued later this year? Does he favor outlawing abortion from the moment a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into pregnancy?
A solid majority of Virginians — 58% in a 2019 Post-Schar School poll — believe the state's abortion laws should remain the same or become less strict. Youngkin's views are obviously out of step with that majority; he wants to go "on offense" to make abortion access harder. Hence his cagey dodge on the campaign trail, for fear of alienating suburban and swing voters, especially women.
Silence is strategy for Youngkin. The night he won the GOP nomination, he told cheering Republicans he would "protect . . . our right to keep and bear arms." But since then he has avoided any specifics about his stance on gun control, where most Virginians want tighter laws. During the nominating contest, he dodged questions about whether President Biden was fairly elected; after Youngkin won, he acknowledged that Biden was — while still insisting Virginia needs new rules to combat election fraud, which has been all but nonexistent in the state's voting.
In his ads, Youngkin calls himself a "new kind of leader." But so far his campaign is based on old-time political tricks.
This editorial appeared in The Washington Post.
(6) comments
Have we found out how mr Youngkin feels about the Big Lie or the January 6, 2021 attempted coup by white nationalist inspired and egged on by the wannabee dictator tRump
He is a white, male, GOP politician. His party is anti-choice and wants the individual to have dominion over their own body only if they are refusing Covid-19 vaccinations. The irony of them saying "My body, my choice" in that context is painful. The GOP has no actual platform other than cult worship of the most toxic and undignified president in our history. The GOP says small government - but they actually want a theocratic monarchy. Virginia is emerging as a national leader - any GOP vote builds barriers to that.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Unlike the upstanding, virtuous, and untarnished McAwful, amiright? Is there any topic that Leftists don't proudly employ their double standards on? Rhetorical question there...
I long for the days when abortion was not a political issue. It was a private issue. I'd much rather know where a candidate stands on infrastructure, equal rights, crime, etc. You know, what affects everybody.
As a free and democratic nation we cannot afford to elect or re-elect members of the current Republican party. They are rendered unfit because of their subservience to a perverse and authoritarian-almost, who is modeling his moves on THE villain of the 20th century. Trump is dangerous....do not support anyone who supports him, either. Make it a resounding defeat. Stomp out the nonsense.
