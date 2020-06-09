Most of Virginia on Friday entered Phase Two of Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to reopen the state in measured steps while still battling the lurking COVID-19 pandemic.
Because Northern Virginia and the City of Richmond were late to the game entering Phase One they, along with Accomack County, still have all of the Phase One restrictions in place. In the three weeks since entering Phase One, the state has ramped up its testing regime and worked on beefing up its tracing program by beginning to hire hundreds of contact tracers and investigators.
Though numbers have improved since entering Phase One, the recent tide of protests, bringing people out of isolation and putting them in close contact with each other, may have negative side effects for the COVID-19 cause. New York City saw a rebound in the number of COVID-19 cases reported this week — a week after protests en masse began there — but hard links are still unclear. Health officials say the virus takes seven to 10 days to incubate, so officials across the country will have a clearer idea of the effect protests are having on COVID numbers soon.
On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health said it has recorded 51,251 cases, 5,143 hospitalizations and 1,477 deaths since the pandemic began.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the VDH has conducted 428,182 COVID-19 detection tests and has reported a 10.1% positivity rate over the last seven-day average.
According to the latest Data Insights release from the VDH, experts project that the social distancing guidelines put in place over the last three months have prevented 793,625 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth. The report shows that the University of Virginia model the VDH is using to assess the situation facing the commonwealth suggests Virginia may have already seen its peak week for cases last month but if restrictions continue to lighten and case detection does not improve, the peak — anywhere from 52,625 cases to 146,863 cases in a week — may come next month.
CDC releases nursing home data
State officials have been tight-lipped when it comes to discussing the situation facing nursing homes in Virginia and their handling of COVID-19. The virus does not appear to discriminate among who it infects, but older people are more susceptible to its worse symptoms.
According to VDH data, people age 70 or older make up a disproportionate amount of deaths from COVID-19. Of the state’s 1,477 deaths, those 70-plus account for 1,114 (76.6%). Officials have said that the state code prevents them from telling the public which nursing homes, long-term care facilities and assisted living centers have reported positive cases of COVID-19.
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention filled in some of the gaps left by Virginia’s interpretation of the code.
Two Shenandoah County nursing homes — Consulate Health Care in Woodstock and Life Care Center in New Market — reported data to the CDC. The CDC did note the data is still preliminary. The preliminary data shows that Consulate Health Care reported it has 130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 102 suspected cases. The facility has not reported any deaths from COVID-19.
Life Care Center of New Market reported it has not had any confirmed cases of COVID-19 but did report two suspected cases.
Phase One changes
Changes in restrictions came only after the state felt confident it could manage to keep track of COVID-19 amid people venturing out of their homes and spending more time with strangers than they had in months. The Lord Fairfax Health District saw large increases in the number of cases it recorded since May 15 — the first day of Phase One — but its hospitalizations and deaths saw smaller increases and its testing figures were greatly improved.
Since May 15, the district has conducted 3,254 COVID-19 detection tests — about 27% of the total number of tests conducted since the beginning of the pandemic. Over that time each locality experienced the following changes (the below data was as of Friday):
• Shenandoah County reported 187 new cases, 22 new hospitalizations and 12 new deaths.
• Frederick County reported 193 new cases, 12 new hospitalizations and one new death.
• Page County reported 88 new cases, seven new hospitalizations and eight new deaths.
• Winchester City reported 146 new cases, 11 hospitalizations and no new deaths.
• Warren County reported 126 new cases, four new hospitalizations and two new deaths.
• Clarke County reported 14 new cases, one new hospitalization and no new deaths.
