WINCHESTER — Virginia’s unemployment numbers are trending in the right direction, according to a study comparing numbers for the week ending Jan. 24 to the previous week.
The study, performed by personal finance website WalletHub.com, showed Virginia ranked 10th in the country in terms of the quickest recovery in unemployment numbers in recent weeks.
The rankings took into account the change in number of initial unemployment claims in the latest week (Jan. 24) versus the same week in 2019, versus the start of 2020 (the week of Jan. 1) and versus the same week of 2021.
Data used for the study came from the U.S. Department of Labor.
The study showed that Virginia had a 17.89% decrease in unemployment from the week of Jan. 24 as compared to the same week in 2019, a 25.41% decrease when compared to the start of 2020 and an 86.92% decrease compared to the same week of 2021.
Virginia ranked only behind Delaware, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maryland, Arkansas, South Carolina, Kansas, South Dakota and Arizona. Virginia ranked 20th in the same study last August.
Experts asked about the study and factors that are influencing unemployment suggested that several issues have kept some states from recovering quicker.
In terms of unemployment, West Virginia University law professor Anne Marie Lofaso said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused more families to weigh their options in having both spouses return to work.
“For the past several decades, with the rise of dual-income families, workers might have downplayed or even ignored the benefits associated with having at least one parent staying home with children. The pandemic changed that analysis for many people,” she said. “Being ‘forced’ to stay home with children presented parents with the opportunity to consider these benefits and whether these benefits outweigh the benefits associated with earning money from outside work.”
Richard L. Pate, an associate professor at Sacred Heart University, said unemployment restrictions being loosened and stimulus payments could have led to a worker shortage, hastening some states' recoveries.
“The need to earn money was lessened,” Pate said. “Cutting out this cushion may require some to return to work and therefore reduce the need for the stimulus and maybe miraculously simultaneously address a tiny bit of the inflations concerns.”
