WINCHESTER — Virginia’s three-day Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday.
It starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday and runs until 11:59 p.m. Sunday. During that time, shoppers in Virginia will be able to buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items and Energy Star and Water Sense products without paying state sales tax.
This includes in-store purchases as well as online shopping and will result in savings between 5.3% and 7% off the total cost, according to tax.virginia.gov.
Qualified school supplies should cost $20 or less per item while clothing should cost $100 or less per item.
“School supply” means an item that is commonly used by a student in a course of study. For purposes of the sales tax holiday, the term does not include computers.
“Clothing” means any article of wearing apparel and typical footwear. For purposes of the sales tax holiday, clothing does not include sporting equipment or footwear designed primarily for athletic activity or protective use and not usually considered appropriate for everyday wear.
Portable generators should be less than $1,000, gas-powered chainsaws less than $350, chainsaw accessories less than $60 and other specified hurricane preparedness items less than $60.
Qualifying Energy Star or Water Sense products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use should be less than $2,500 per item. These items can include air conditioners, ceiling fans, dehumidifiers, washing machines, bathroom sink faucets, shower heads, toilets and more.
Find a full list of qualified and exempt items, visit tax.virginia.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday.
Exchange rules concerning the exemption period is as follows:
• If a customer purchases a qualifying item during the exemption period, but later exchanges the item for a similar qualifying item, even if a different size, different color, or other feature, no additional tax is due, even if the exchange is made after the exemption period.
• If a customer purchases a qualifying item during the exemption period, but after the exemption period has ended the customer returns the item and receives credit on the purchase of a different item, whether or not the different item qualifies for the exemption, the appropriate sales tax is due on the sale of the newly purchased item.
• If a customer purchases a qualifying item before the exemption period but returns it during the exemption period and receives credit on the purchase on the purchase of a different item, no sales tax is due on the purchase if the item qualifies and is purchased during the exemption period.
• For a 60-day period immediately after the sales tax holiday, when a customer returns a qualifying item, no credit for or refund of sales tax shall be given unless the customer provides a receipt or invoice that shows tax was paid, or the seller has sufficient documentation to show that tax was paid on the specific item. This 60-day period is not intended to change a seller’s policy on the time period during which the seller will accept returns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.