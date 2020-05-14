WINCHESTER — The Friends of Handley Library is offering two virtual book talks.
The next 1455 A Place for Writers author talk will feature Jeanne McCulloch, who will read from her memoir “All Happy Families” at 6 p.m. Thursday on Facebook Live @handleyregional.
1455 Founder Sean Murphy will moderate the virtual program discussing the literary landscape and process behind writing the book.
McCulloch is a former managing editor of The Paris Review, senior editor of Tin House, and the founding Editorial Director of Tin House Books. She is the co-founder of the Todos Santos Writers Workshop, and her work has appeared in The Paris Review, Tin House, The New York Times Book Review and Vogue.
Also, at 2 p.m. Saturday on Facebook Live @handleyregional, author Patricia Harman will discuss “The Midwife of Hope River,” her novel about a midwife working in rural poverty during the Depression relying on her gift: the chance to escort mothers through the challenges of childbirth.
Harman has spent more than 30 years caring for women as a midwife, first as a lay-midwife, and later as a nurse-midwife in teaching hospitals and a community hospital birthing center.
“The Midwife of Hope River” is about Patience Murphy, whose only solace during the Depression is the chance to escort mothers through the challenges of childbirth. Just beginning, she takes on the jobs no one else wants: those most in need — and least likely to pay. Patience is willing to do what it takes to fulfill her mentor’s wishes, but starting a midwife practice means gaining trust, and Patience’s secrets won’t allow her to let anyone in.
Harman became an registered nurse as the first step in getting licensed as certified nurse midwife. In 1985, she began her training at the University of Minnesota where she received her MSN in nurse-midwifery. She has been a nurse-midwife on the faculty of The Ohio State University, Case Western Reserve University and most recently West Virginia University.
She also spent several years in private practice, before the rising costs of liability insurance for obstetrics caused her to give up deliveries. The change in life style afforded Harman the free time to pursue writing. She has written two memoirs — “Arms Wide Open: A Midwife’s Journey,” and “The Blue Cotton Gown: A Midwife’s Memoir.” She has also written several novels — “The Midwife of Hope River” and “The Reluctant Midwife,” which comprise the Hope River Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.