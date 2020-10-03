WINCHESTER — In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will offer a free webinar on Oct. 10 featuring several local physicians and healthcare experts addressing the latest information about breast cancer.
The virtual Breast Health Forum will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10. Advance registration is required. Those interested in participating may register online at www.theMSV.org or by calling 540-662-1473, ext. 240.
Topics and speakers include:
• Lifetime Breast Cancer Risk Assessment — Dr. Anita Minghini with Valley Health Breast Center;
• Update on Breast Cancer Imaging — Dr. Christopher Nieman with Winchester Radiologists;
• Why Family History Matters: The Importance of Genetics in Breast Cancer Risk, Meredith Melchiori, a certified genetic counselor with Myriad Genetics;
• Let Food Be Thy Medicine: The Role of Nutrition in Reducing Breast Cancer Risk with Dr. Donna Michel;
• Let Movement Be Thy Lifestyle: The Role of Exercise in Reducing Breast Cancer Risk — Dr. Laura Dabinett with the Women’s Center of Winchester.
Also, the Bodice Project is still on view at the museum through Nov. 1.
The Bodice Project illustrates the struggles and triumphs of those who have had breast cancer. The display presents nearly 24 sculptures created to promote personal healing of survivors of breast cancer.
The exhibition features plaster-cast torso works of women and men who have undergone mastectomies, lumpectomies, or reconstructive surgery and sculptures made of wood, yarn, clay, metal, and other materials. All works celebrate the beauty and strength of those who have had breast cancer. Accompanying statements from the artists regarding the inspirations for the works give the sculptures additional impact, as do anonymous quotes from survivors. Works by artists from Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, and Washington, DC are included.
A regional cultural center, the MSV is located at 901 Amherst St. in Winchester. The MSV includes galleries displaying permanent collections and rotating exhibitions, the Glen Burnie House, seven acres of gardens. The MSV is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thanks to corporate sponsor Howard Shockey & Sons, admission to the MSV galleries is free to all each Wednesday (offer excludes the gardens and exhibition David Rogers’ Big Bugs). Additional details are available at www.theMSV.org
