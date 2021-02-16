WINCHESTER — Virginia Career Works is hosting a virtual information session with Navy Federal Credit Union from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Those who register for the Zoom event will learn about what it’s like to work at Navy Federal Credit Union, the application process, what jobs are available or coming soon and a description of job duties and responsibilities.
The Navy Federal Credit Union operations center is located at 141 Security Drive.
Pre-registration for the event can be found at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcucOmtrDIsH9YAxnn9b05MXIf8dbN7P8is.
To view current job openings, visit www.navyfederal.org/about/careers.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.