WINCHESTER — More than 130 people attended a virtual information session on Wednesday to find out what it’s like to work at Navy Federal Credit Union, which has a location in Frederick County.
This was the first virtual information session that Virginia Career Works (VCW) has hosted in the region, but it won’t be the last.
“These are beneficial to introduce the company to the community by providing an overview of the company, information on how to apply and allowing for questions from the audience,” said Ashley Moslak, who helps organize these events as a bridge between the Virginia Employment Commission and VCW, which bills itself as “Virginia’s vital link between meaningful employment and growing businesses.”
During the virtual information sessions, participants meet on Zoom and learn about what it’s like to work at the company, the application process, what jobs are available or coming soon, and a description of job duties and responsibilities.
Those interested in the company are encouraged to follow up.
The virtual information sessions are aimed at those who are unemployed or those who are looking for new job opportunities.
VCW also hosts virtual hiring events with different companies from 1-5 p.m. weekly. A multi-employer virtual hiring event is scheduled for March 9. Registration is available on the VCW website at virginiacareerworks.com.
Moslak said these events are a direct result of team work and great partnerships throughout the Commonwealth.
“Virginia Employment Commission is a proud partner of Virginia Career Works. We are able to join resources to plan and execute these events successfully,” she said. “Some of our other partners include: Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services, Adult Education at Lord Fairfax Community College and Department of Social Services. We are grateful for our relationship with employers like Navy Federal Credit Union that have a vested interest in joining forces to help people get back to work.”
