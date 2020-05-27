The business community throughout the Shenandoah Valley is partnering with Virginia Career Works and Dr. Dave Leadership Corp. to host three virtual job fairs in June.
The job fairs will consist of two sessions, running from 12:30-2 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. The virtual fair will be held on June 10 for Shenandoah County; June 17 for City of Winchester, Clarke County and Frederick County; and June 24 for Warren County.
Registered job seekers will use Zoom to meet with prospective employers for their registered session. They will be given an overview of the event then go into a virtual room, which takes the place of walking up to an employer’s table. They will be able to talk with employers and then request to visit another employer’s room.
The sessions are free for job seekers, but businesses will pay $100 to register. Prices will be go up for employers the Friday prior to each event. Each session can hold 30 employers.
Visit https://bit.ly/Valley_Jobs to register.
Previously, the first virtual job fair in the Northern Shenandoah Valley was held in partnership with the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber in early May. Thirteen employers and more than 100 job seekers attended the sessions.
A successful first venture has led to the June fairs.
“We received excellent feedback from our first event. Every employer in attendance said they would be willing to attend again if their schedule permitted,” said Ashley Moslak, who represents Virginia Career Works. “Dr. Dave Miles and I are excited to offer this again for the Top of Virginia region but also in Shenandoah and Warren Counties.”
