WINCHESTER — The Dr. Dave Leadership Corporation will host a Premier Leadership Development event on Feb. 25 to give local business owners an opportunity to network and gain leadership skills.
Live2Lead: Winchester will be held via Zoom from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is designed to equip businesses and their leaders with new perspectives, practical tools and key takeaways to improve leadership influence.
Live2Lead is being held in partnership with Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity and the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber.
The event has been held annually in Winchester since 2018. According to Dr. Dave Miles, who is spearheading the event, Live2Lead was previously held at the George Washington Hotel. However, organizers decided to host it virtually this year due to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. On the bright side, Miles said the virtual event should allow more people to attend.
Speakers this year include:
• Sierra Collins (Sierra Learnership Collaborative)
• Dr. Assegid Habtewold (Success Pathways, LLC)
• Dr. William Attaway (Catalytic Leadership, LLC)
The day will end with a panel of local leaders discussing what leading through change means to them.
Miles said the Winchester area has “a great, vibrant business community” and Live2Lead offers a needed, upscale leadership training event.
“We deserve the same kind of high-quality events here locally like you would get somewhere else,” he said, adding that feedback to previous events has been very positive.
"Leadership Through Change" is the theme for this year's event.
Tickets range from $62-$69 and are available online at Eventbrite.com. For more information, call 540-773-8487 or email dave@drdavemiles.com.
