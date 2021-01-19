WINCHESTER — Equity and love are strongly connected, Winchester Public Schools Equity Coordinator Carl Rush said during a virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Service of Remembrance hosted by Shenandoah University on Monday, which was Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced this year’s service to be held online.
Rush, a Shenandoah University alumnus, was keynote speaker for the service, which honored the civil rights leader’s “short but exemplary life.” Seventy-seven people tuned in to the event via Zoom. The service also featured readings of King’s words by students and staff, as well as performances from student musicians and the university’s Harambee Gospel Choir.
Rush told the audience that “the struggle and pursuit for common decency, unencumbered freedom, equality and equity still elude us.”
He quoted King, who once said, “We’ve got to come to a point that we are determined not to accept a lot of things that we have been accepting in the past.”
Rush then asked, “What are we accepting today? Are we accepting practices and ideologies that create deficits in equality of the lives of our fellow humans?”
He mentioned the deadly U.S. Capitol siege on Jan. 6, mass protests last summer about the abuse of police power and health inequities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as matters to contemplate.
King once said the absence of love for our fellow human beings explains why people devalue one another in order to feel valued, Rush noted.
“We cannot have equity without love,” Rush said.
But few people truly practice equity, he noted.
Winchester Public Schools recently adopted an equity policy, which states that “equity is not the same as equality.” It defines equity as something that fosters “a barrier-free environment whereby all students have the opportunity to benefit from the establishment of high standards and the provision of support, effective learning environments and resources required for a high quality education.”
Rush conceded everyone has prejudice to some degree.
“Most of us can recognize prejudice in others, but sometimes it’s really difficult to recognize the prejudice in ourselves,” he said.
As King told striking Memphis sanitation workers “we’ve got some difficult days ahead” just hours before his assassination on April 4, 1968, Rush encouraged people to love one another and build on equality with equity.
“There is a fight going on, the fight to revive love and to fulfill our obligations and duties to one another,” Rush said.
