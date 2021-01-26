WINCHESTER — The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a design public hearing from 4-6 p.m. today on the replacement Millwood Pike (U.S. 17/50/522) bridge over Interstate 81 in Frederick County.
The hearing will be held in a virtual format. To participate, go to the VDOT website project page at https://www.virginiadot.org/MillwoodPikeBridge and follow the instructions to join in. After designs for the proposed bridge are presented, members of the public can offer their feedback.
The online proceedings also will be recorded and placed on YouTube.
Built in 1964, the seven-lane Millwood Pike bridge over I-81 at exit 313 is reaching the end of its service life, with the bridge’s deck showing signs of deterioration and the concrete being weakened by de-icing chemicals, according to VDOT.
The proposed replacement bridge is slated to be built just north of the existing bridge and constructed to last 75 years or more. On both ends of the bridge, Millwood Pike would be reconstructed to tie into the new bridge location.
“Improved traffic operations will result from an extended auxiliary-lane and turn lanes, upgraded traffic signals, and a shared-use path along the north side of Millwood Pike beginning on the western side at Abrams Creek, extending across the new bridge to the Front Royal Pike intersection on the eastern side of the project,” a VDOT release states.
The project’s total estimated cost is $38,373,326, including approximately $3.3 million for preliminary engineering, $4.4 million for right of way acquisition and $30.6 million for construction. Funding comes from State of Good Repair funds, leftover funds from other VDOT projects and VDOT’s six-year improvement program.
Approval of project plans is scheduled for this summer, with right of way activities beginning in summer 2022. Advertisement for construction is currently scheduled for late 2023.
During bridge construction, the existing bridge and Millwood Pike will be maintained, but pedestrian traffic in the work zone would be prohibited.
“It is anticipated that much of the Millwood Pike tie-in construction to the new bridge will be done outside the travel lanes, reducing traffic impacts,” VDOT states. “Occasional single lane closures may be necessary to move materials or construction equipment.”
Public comments can be submitted within 10 days after the meeting date as follows:
Use the ArcGIS Survey123, which will be accessed through the web project page: https://www.virginiadot.org/MillwoodPikeBridge This survey will be live online from Jan. 26 through Feb. 4.
Call 540-332-7848 and leave a voicemail. The message will be transcribed and placed into the hearing transcript. The phone line voicemail will be available from Jan. 26 through Feb. 4.
Write to David Robinson, P.E., Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.
Questions or remarks made via telephone or typed in the WebEx chat feature during the live virtual meeting today will not be entered into the official meeting transcript. In order for the comments to be added to VDOT’s records, they must be submitted through phone, email, the web or mail.
