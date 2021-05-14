WINCHESTER — Sixteen-year-old Prince Do’zia-Earley was walking to a friend’s house on Nov. 4 when his life changed forever.
At around 3:20 p.m., Prince was crossing Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) at its intersection with Warrior Drive near Stephens City and was struck by an oncoming minivan. Police estimated the driver of the vehicle, who was not charged in the incident, was traveling at just 25 mph, but the impact was severe enough to toss the teen 20 feet through the air. He nearly hit the traffic lights that hang above the roadway.
Prince landed on the hood of the van before rolling onto the pavement, semi-conscious and bleeding profusely. He sustained skull fractures that caused a brain bleed and both of his legs were broken.
The incident was witnessed by several motorists, and even more drivers passed by while he was lying in the road. Only one person, a Sherando High School teacher whose name has not been released, stopped to offer assistance.
“And that’s a busy road,” Prince said on Thursday.
The teacher covered him with a blanket and comforted him while waiting for help to arrive. Due to the extent and severity of Prince’s injuries, ambulance crews called in a helicopter to fly him to Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Prince spent two weeks there, then another two weeks in a rehabilitation center before he was able to return to his home near Stephens City.
He’s doing pretty well now. His bones have healed and he’s able to walk short distances again, but his short-term memory has been impacted so much that he sometimes loses his train of thought. For example, when asked about a fundraiser he’s currently organizing for one of his favorite places on Earth — the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum in Winchester — he has trouble explaining the event.
“People can donate or pledge or ...,” Prince said on Thursday, his voice trailing off.
“Or walk,” prompted his mother, LaTasha Do’zia.
“Or walk virtually with me,” the teenager said. “That’s all I’ve got.”
Do’zia has been a steadfast presence by Prince’s side for the past six months, helping him heal and to spark his memory when needed.
“The short-term memory loss is fun,” she said sarcastically on Thursday.
Do’zia is also helping her son organize Walk with Prince, a virtual walk with a two-fold mission: To raise money for the Discovery Museum and to lend emotional support to Prince as his recovery continues.
Prince is a part-time employee at the museum at 19 W. Cork St., which he describes as “a kid-friendly place that could definitely use the money.”
“They’ve had a really rough year,” Do’zia added, with the COVID-19 pandemic impacting museum visitation.
All of the money raised from Walk with Prince will benefit the Discovery Museum. Prince won’t keep any of the proceeds, but Do’zia said she’s hoping participants in the virtual walk will send positive thoughts to her son to bolster his spirits and speed his healing.
“Prince has good days and bad days,” Do’zia said. “He may not feel motivated, or he gets upset by where his body is now.”
Prince is in the process of reprogramming his body and brain so he can walk normally again. It’s a long, tedious process, but Do’zia said he can now stroll for up to half a mile without any significant problems.
“It’s a lot of grit work,” she said. “You and I just take it for granted that we can get up and go. His 16-year-old brain says, ‘OK, so can I.’ But then he gets stuck for a while and his mind replays everything that has happened over the past six months.”
There are three ways to participate in the Walk with Prince fundraiser. Participants can donate $25 to walk 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) at their own pace anytime between now and June 10, pledge a dollar amount for each cumulative mile Prince walks (up to 5 miles) or make a simple donation.
Everyone who walks will receive a Walk with Prince T-shirt, and additional prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place finishers. People who pledge or donate at least $50 will also receive a Walk with Prince shirt.
For more information or to sign up, visit walkwithprince.wixsite.com/2021.
