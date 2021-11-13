The Shenandoah County man who grew a rural telephone company into a regional telecommunications enterprise is being remembered this week not only as a visionary businessman but also as an active community member, a passionate farmer, and a devoted family man.
Warren Ballinger French Jr., of Edinburg, died Nov. 4 of natural causes. He was 98.
“He was a problem solver,” said his son, Christopher French, who succeeded his father in running Shenandoah Telecommunications. “He didn’t spend much time at all thinking back about why did this happen or who made the mistake. I never saw him placing blame, he was focused on fixing things, and solving things and moving forward.”
Warren French Jr. was the oldest of 10 children raised on a Shenandoah County farm. It was there he learned the benefit of working together with people and getting the job done, no matter what it took, Christopher French said.
That work ethic stayed with him as he earned an engineering degree from the University of Virginia, joined the Navy’s Pacific Ocean campaign during World War II, and, after living in Washington, D.C., and New York City for a while, returned to the Shenandoah Valley to raise a family with his wife, Pat.
“You had to do the chores ... you did it on the weather schedule, not whether you were tired because you worked hard the day before or didn’t sleep well,” Christopher French said of his father’s motivation to stay active. “He wasn’t one that played golf.”
He was direct and could come across as gruff sometimes, his daughter Anne Dalke recalled. Once, when he was older, his caretaker had taken a few days off and when she returned she asked French if he had missed her while she was gone. His answer? “No,” Dalke said.
Despite his sometimes abrupt manner, he still respected the opinion of others, Dalke said, whose more liberal views were sometimes in conflict with her dad’s Republican mindset. He had high expectations of everyone, valued education and, above all, loved his large, extended family, said Dalke, who now lives in Philadelphia.
“He’d be driving through somewhere and give a call, or sometimes just show up, say, ‘Hi, I’m you’re cousin Warren,’” Dalke said. “We’re going to lose that. He was really the center of this family.”
He loved farming, the Shenandoah Valley and in his later years a lifelong curiosity kept him busy exploring the internet, Dalke said.
French started working for the Farmers Mutual Telephone System in Shenandoah County in 1954, to the disappointment of his father who thought his son shouldn’t leave a good job with AT&T. But French worked hard for the rural telephone company and eventually served as its president from 1973 to 1988, a time of rapid growth for the company that was first called Shenandoah Telephone Co., then Shenandoah Telecommunications Co., and is now commonly called Shentel. He retired as chairman of its board of directors in 1995.
As the president of an independent phone company, French was involved in several industry associations and played an instrumental role in protecting the interest of these small companies against competition with the mammoth Bell Telephone System, Christopher French said.
When Warren French Jr. retired from Shenandoah Telecommunications Co., he had taken a firm with a 10-digit manual switchboard and a 3,000 party-line system to one with 15,000 private lines and $8.5 million in revenue, according to information from the company. In 1993, he was inducted into the Independent Telephone Pioneers Hall of Fame.
“He was always looking for ways to solve the problem,” Christopher French said. “He was always curious about what were the new technologies, what were the equipment developments that could help extend service more economically and to the rural areas.”
He was also active in politics, serving as chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia from 1970-72. French was important in the emergence of the state’s two party-system in the late 1960s after years of Democratic party dominance, state Sen. Mark Obenshain said this week, adding that French often put forth the names of worthy candidates for the party.
“He never stopped his engagement with Republican politics,” Obenshain said. “I saw him last Tuesday in Edinburg at the polls, casting his vote. That was incredibly important to him.”
Rep. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said French was a political force to be reckoned with, who encouraged Gilbert to seek office.
“Whenever politicians came courting support in Shenandoah County, Mr. French would always be among their first stops,” Gilbert said.
French also found time to serve on several boards, including the University of Virginia, Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Virginia. He was appointed by President Richard Nixon in 1972 to be a delegate to the World Food Conference.
He still found time to be an active member — and often serve a tour of duty as president — to local organizations including the Shenandoah Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, the Woodstock Rotary Club, and the Woodstock United Methodist Church among many others.
“We’re losing, in my mind, statesmen, like Warren,” said Shenandoah County Sheriff Timothy Carter, a member of the Woodstock Rotary Club. “People that you can go to, they’ll give you an honest opinion, they give you honest, good advice and you can follow it or you don’t, and [wouldn’t] take offense whether you listen to them or not.”
Sharon Baroncelli, president of the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce, said the Shenandoah County Library and Shenandoah Community Foundation exist because of French’s support.
“He was devoted to his hometown, the residents, to his family, to our Rotary Club,” Baroncelli said. “He was just a very giving person. I will never forget him and the wisdom and insight that he afforded me.”
The family is holding a private interment ceremony, but a more public celebration of French’s life may take place in the spring.
