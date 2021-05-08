BOYCE — Garden Fair organizers at Blandy Experimental Farm hope this year's event attracts as many visitors as usual, considering it's in a different location.
The event is being held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today and Sunday at the Clarke County Fairgrounds on West Main Street in Berryville, near Chet Hobert Park and D.G. Cooley Elementary School.
Operated by the University of Virginia, the farm off John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50) conducts agricultural experiments and strives to help visitors better understand nature and the environment. Its 712 acres include enormous gardens with flowers, plants and trees from around the world.
The fair typically attracts 8,000 to 10,000 visitors, said Tim Farmer, Blandy's retiring public relations coordinator. It's the experimental farm's biggest annual fundraiser. Proceeds are used toward educational programs at the State Arboretum of Virginia, which covers more than 170 acres of the farm.
Because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions imposed by the university, organizers were forced to move the Garden Fair this year. As a result, visitors won't be able to tour the elaborate outdoor complex.
At least, though, there will be a fair. The COVID-19 pandemic forced last year's event to be cancelled.
Attending the fair has "become a family tradition and a Clarke County tradition," Farmer said, so cancelling it was a tough decision.
The Clarke County Ruritan Club, which operates the fairgrounds, was "very generous" to offer to host this year's fair, he said.
"Hopefully, this will be the only time" it has to be moved, he added.
This marks the 31st year that Blandy has held its Garden Fair.
More than 40 vendors from across the nation will be selling thousands of types of plants. They also will be selling gardening supplies and ornaments, such as bird feeders and whirly gigs, along with products that gardeners find useful, such as hats, gloves and ointments that prevent hands from getting rough. Farmer said he understands there will even be teas made from different types of plants.
No plants listed on Virginia's invasive species list will be sold, he mentioned.
And, speaking of invaders: Information on controlling the spread of the spotted lanternfly will be distributed. The colorful-yet-pesky insect is thought to have made its way to the United States from China a few years ago on a shipment of ornamental landscaping stone. Lanternflies can destroy various types of crops and trees, and a sticky substance they produce can annoy homeowners by covering plants, vehicles and surfaces.
Several vendors, including the Ruritan Club, will be selling prepared foods and beverages.
Admission will be $15 per vehicle.
Saturdays usually are the busiest Garden Fair days, Farmer said. Yet mothers, fathers and their children frequently attend on Sundays as a family outing, considering the fair always is held on Mother's Day weekend, he said.
"Be good to your mom. Come and get her some plants," he added. "Get you some plants, too."
