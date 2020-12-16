WINCHESTER — People cooped up in their homes because of the COVID-19 pandemic has produced a bumper crop of spectacular holiday light displays throughout the community.
So the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau has compiled a list and interactive map of the best places to see Christmas lights in the area.
“We are always monitoring the area, social media boards and what people are talking about,” said bureau director Justin Kerns. “We just kept seeing posts [from] people saying, ‘Where are there Christmas lights, where are there Christmas lights?’ So obviously there was demand. We were able to use those different social media forms as a starting point to generate the list.”
Driving around to check out Christmas light displays is a tradition for many families, but there seems to be even more interest this year because the pandemic and pandemic-related restrictions have put limits on crowd sizes and fun things to do this holiday season.
While part of the list was inspired by information gathered from social media, it also includes first-hand suggestions from Kerns, who piled into the car with his kids on Thursday evening and went looking for Christmas lights that are worth the drive to go see.
“I think everybody is looking just for an excuse to get out and do something safe with their family,” Kerns said. “And this is a fun, safe way to stick the family in the car and go out and enjoy some lights locally.”
The list includes professional displays at Clearbrook Park, Jim Barnett Park and Fellowship Bible Church as well as standout house decorations in various local neighborhoods.
To view the list, visit: visitwinchesterva.com/2020-christmas-lights-guide-for-winchester-and-frederick-county.
