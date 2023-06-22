WINCHESTER — First Presbyterian Church‘s Helper Fund Concert Series debuts Friday night with a performance by Viva La Muerte, a popular North Carolina rock band featuring Winchester native Matt Armstrong that has been entertaining people since 2005.
Mark Schroeder, who helps manage the Helper Fund on behalf of First Presbyterian Church in downtown Winchester, said proceeds from this summer’s concert series will benefit the assistance program that was established in the early 1990s to provide emergency financial relief to local residents who need help with rent and utility bills, medical emergencies, food expenses, car repairs and more. Qualified individuals can receive Helper Fund grants of up to $300 through the program that is operated in partnership with United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley‘s Valley Assistance Network, Highland Food Pantry and the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP).
The concert series is an offshoot from last summer’s Helper Fund Music Festival, a one-day event that was staged on the Loudoun Street Mall to replenish the community assistance fund that had been depleted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rather than repeating the festival, Schroeder said organizers this year decided to take a different approach and spread the acts out over time. Following the performance by Viva La Muerte at 7 p.m. Friday, subsequent shows will feature Red and Murphy Henry and Their Excellent Children at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 and Jackson Caesar‘s Christmas Jazz at 3 p.m. Dec. 10.
All concerts will be staged at First Presbyterian Church, 116 S. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester, and 100% of proceeds will benefit the church’s Helper Fund.
Tickets for each show will be sold at the door for $15 each or $40 for families, with both cash and credit cards accepted. Children under 12 will be admitted at no charge, and ham sandwiches will be available for purchase at each event.
To learn more about First Presbyterian Church’s Helper Fund Concert Series, visit the Events page at fpcwinc.org.
