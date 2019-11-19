WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy (SCAA) of Shenandoah University has announced the four 2019 Vivian Sansoni Scholarship award winners.
Each year, the award is given to one or more students in Winchester Public Schools with demonstrated financial need who otherwise would not have the opportunity to explore the arts through the many programs offered at SCAA.
The fall 2019 winners are:
Emma Davis, third grade
Jasmine Pellot, fourth grade
Yaselin Mejia-Mota, seventh grade
Yeyhlin Velasquez-Zavala, ninth grade
Emma is taking ballet, and Jasmine will join the Blue Ridge Choristers. Yaselin will receive private instruction in the clarinet, and Yeyhlin will sing with the Top of Virginia Youth Chorale.
In 2015, the family of Vivian Sansoni created a scholarship in her memory. Vivian, who died in 2014 at age 13, was an actress, singer, dancer and musician. Scholarship recipients receive free instruction in the arts.
“Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy gave Vivian the opportunity to grow, explore her many talents, and to imagine, inspire, originate and innovate,” her mother, Amy Christy-Davila of Winchester, said in a media release. “Vivian’s performances through SCAA have provided her family and friends with memories that will last a lifetime.”
To make a donation to the scholarship, contact SU Assistant Vice President for Advancement Greeley Myers at 540-665-4936 or gmyers2@su.edu. Donations may also be made online at su.edu/christysansoni.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.