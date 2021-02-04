WINCHESTER — Twenty-seventh District state Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, said she voted against an amended version of a bill to abolish the death penalty in Virginia.
On Tuesday, Vogel supported legislation eliminating the state’s death penalty.
But on Wednesday she voted against the legislation because it did not establish a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for anyone convicted of what is currently a capital offense.
According to The Washington Post, three Senate Republicans said they would have supported the measure if that had been included.
The legislation passed the Democratically-controlled Senate 21-17.
“So this bill has evolved,” Vogel wrote in a text message to The Star on Wednesday. “I wanted to vote on a death penalty bill but now it is about no longer having the option of life without parole. We have to have that. I voted no on the amended bill.
“Some people should not ever be released back into society,” she wrote. “This bill was changed to do away with the death penalty AND then later was amended to include doing away with life with no possibility of parole. That’s what Virginians who want to do away with the death penalty want. They believe that it is wrong to take a life but there has to be a sentence that remains that deals with the worst criminals. You cannot take away both.”
A House of Delegates version of the bill is in the process of being considered.
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he supports a full repeal of Virginia’s death penalty. A House of Delegates version of the bill still needs a committee hearing before it can advance to the full chamber.
Virginia, which is one of 28 states with the death penalty, has traditionally been an active capital punishment state. It has executed nearly 1,400 people in more than four centuries, more than any other state, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, The Associated Press reports. In modern times, Virginia is second only to Texas in the number of executions since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.
Only two men are on Virginia’s death row.
Tenth District Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, said she favors eliminating the death penalty, calling it a “cruel and antiquated practice.” Twenty-ninth District Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, and 33rd District Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, said they oppose abolishing it completely, with Wiley saying it should only be used “in the rarest and gravest of circumstances.”
LaRock previously noted that under state code the only crime which leads to the death penalty is capital murder, defined as “willful, deliberate, and premeditated” killing involving at least one of several aggravating factors. He said the death penalty is limited to egregious cases.
The two men on Virginia’s death row are Thomas Alexander Porter, who was sentenced to death for the 2005 murder of Norfolk Police Department Officer Stanley Reaves, and Anthony B. Juniper, who was sentenced to death for the 2004 murders of Keshia Stephens, her brother Rueben Harrison III, and two of her daughters, Nykia Stephens, 4, and Shearyia Stephens, 2.
“The death penalty fits the crime in these cases,” LaRock said.
During a special meeting on Saturday, the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee’s executive committee unanimously adopted a resolution supporting the elimination of the death penalty in Virginia.
The resolution calls the death penalty “a flawed punishment, mired in error, racial discrimination, and arbitrary sentencing” and that “such arbitrary, capricious, and discriminatory punishment is plainly unacceptable in any civilized society.”
Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee Chairman William Fuller said the committee’s main concern with the death penalty is the risk of executing innocent people.
“The problem is that it’s an imperfect system and it’s really clear, crystal clear, that we have murdered innocent men and women because of this death penalty thing,” Fuller said in an interview. “It’s no more correct for the state to murder somebody than for an individual to murder somebody. And as long as we have an imperfect system, we are going to be putting innocent people to death.”
Frederick County Republican Committee Chairman Allen Sibert said the committee hasn’t taken a position on the death penalty, noting that Republicans have varying opinions on the matter.
I'll never understand why dem's have no problem killing an unborn baby up to the time he/she is born yet putting to death a convicted murderer is inhumane?!? Democrat's are sick individuals with no morals.
The article states three Republicans favored abolition. Could they be Dems in disguise? RINOs?
Well, at least you tried
