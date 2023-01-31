After 16 years in the Virginia General Assembly, state Sen. Jill Vogel (R-27th) won't seek reelection in November.
Vogel posted the announcement Tuesday on her Facebook page.
"It is official. I made the decision that I will not seek re-election to the state senate in November," Vogel, 52, wrote. "Anyone who makes that decision and says that they are not sad is not telling the truth!!"
She continued: "I will really miss my colleagues and I will miss the constituents I work with every day. A lot of people made it all happen and they get credit — our community leaders and local electeds and my staff."
"With that said, there is a lot of work to do between now and November," she wrote. "We have a legislative session to finish and almost a year of work ahead."
Vogel, who is serving her fourth four-year term, will continue representing the 27th District until the newly redrawn legislative boundaries take effect in January. The 27th District currently includes Clarke, Frederick and Fauquier counties, the city of Winchester, and parts of Culpeper, Loudoun and Stafford counties.
As a result of the decennial redistricting process, the Winchester area is set to become part of the newly formed 1st District, while northern Fauquier County where Vogel lives will become part of the new 31st District. The new 27th District will include the city of Fredericksburg and parts of Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
When the new boundary lines were announced last year, Vogel, who was born and raised in the Shenandoah Valley, said, "It is really disappointing for me to be cut out of the heart of this district. I am so connected to the valley in every way. I was born there. I grew up there, and I have represented the valley since I have been in the Senate.”
Vogel was first elected to the state Senate in 2007, succeeding longtime 27th District Sen. H. Russell Potts Jr. of Winchester, who also served four terms, and she ran for lieutenant governor in 2017, losing to Democrat Justin Fairfax. In 2008 she became the first woman in the history of the Commonwealth to have a baby while serving in the General Assembly. That baby is now 14 years old.
"I would say it's important to leave while you've still got game," Vogel said by phone Tuesday evening about her decision to not seek reelection.
She also said she had "a little bit of a pang of nostalgia because my district has changed so dramatically" as a result of redistricting.
"I love the area I have represented," said Vogel, who serves on the Finance Committee, General Laws and Technology Committee, the Rules Committee, and the Privileges and Elections Committee.
Asked what she's most proud of as a legislator, she said without hesitation "working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle ... without having to be reflexively partisan." She said she decided early on in her political career to vote her conscience and "to do what people in your community really want you to do." Some predicted that would "go horribly, and it didn't," Vogel said. "I'm really proud I did it that way," she said. Even though "red shirts and blue shirts make the world go round," she said she hopes she can be a role model for others in public service. "It's an important message."
After 16 years of racing back and forth to Richmond as a citizen legislator, Vogel said it's time to spend more time with her family and at her law practice, Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak PLLC.
She said she's "very confident that's as much public service as I have to give" and it's "very, very, very unlikely" that she will seek political office in the future.
But in terms of not seeking reelection this fall, she joked that "no matter what decision I make, I will regret it."
All 100 seats in the General Assembly will be up for election on Nov. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.