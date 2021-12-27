Millbrook’s Carla Milton is The Winchester Star’s Volleyball Coach of the Year for the fifth time in her seven years at the helm and for the first time since 2018. With a 23-3 record, Milton had her winningest campaign with the Pioneers.
Millbrook won both the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season and tournament titles for the first time since 2017. The Pioneers went 12-0 in regular-season district matches and won both of their tournament matches.
Millbrook earned the fifth straight regional tournament berth that it’s been eligible for (the Pioneers did not compete in the Virginia High School League season last year) and advanced to its first Class 4 state semifinal since 2017, where the Pioneers lost to eventual state champion Loudoun County.
Millbrook’s only losses were to Loudoun County (twice) and West Virginia Class AAA state runner-up Hedgesville. The Pioneers won their first matchup with Hedgesville.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Milton: I can say it went beyond what I thought we would do. I thought we could be competitive in the district and make regionals. And then it was game after game we were in it, and we won these five-set matches. And we beat Hedgesville in four. Their confidence just got better and better after each match. It was a lot of fun to watch them play and to see how our journey went this year. It just kept going, and they believed in each other. Some nights, their belief was stronger than mine. There was a lot of times this year where we dig deep and we won those matches we needed them to win to keep it going.
Q. What qualities stood out about your team this season?
Milton: They all got along. There was not one point in the season where something occurred that might derail what we were doing. They all liked to be around each other, they liked to play for each other, they liked the sport, they liked being here every day. They just wanted to go out and play. And they all wanted to win and to have fun. You can see that every night.
Q. Was there any match that was significantly important in the team’s development?
Milton: Definitely all of our four- and five-set matches. (Millbrook went 6-0 in five-set matches and 4-1 in four-set matches this season.) Those teams really pushed us to the brink. It showed that we could dig down deep and get ourselves out of a hole and still come out on top. It may not have been the best we played, but we played well enough to get the win.
Q. What was the most difficult moment?
Milton: Just that it ended and they didn’t get a chance to play down in Richmond at VCU. (Loudoun County beat Millbrook 3-0 in the state semifinals en route to its 10th straight state championship.) I’m just disappointed for them, but so happy for what they accomplished this year. Being district champions, the regional runner-up. We hung with Dominion and won. The first time we played Loudoun County, we took a set from them. Just the fight that we had at Blacksburg to keep our season going. (Millbrook rallied from an 11-5 deficit in the fifth set to win 15-13.) They put a lot of effort into this season and they were a great group to coach.
Q. What were the most memorable moments?
Milton: Probably winning the district championship on our floor and getting the regional win (a 3-2 comeback victory against Dominion) to get us to qualify for the state tournament on our floor. And just being down in the fifth set against Blacksburg. They’ve almost eliminated us, and we come back and win it.
Q. Was there anything that stood out to you individually?
Milton: Just how everybody kept getting better as the season went on. These girls really pushed each other every single day in practice and in games. I was able to play everybody in the regular season and get them that playing time that they would need to be ready come postseason time.
Q. What are your expectations for next year? (The Millbrook girls lose six seniors from their 11-player team, including four All-Region/All-District players.)
Milton: This team put a lot of work in this season. They got better every single day, and it will take that next season. Obviously, we’re going to have a lot of new faces on our team, so if we gel and continue to keep that going day after day, and improve every single day, then I think we can be successful next year.
