WINCHESTER — When Millbrook junior Skylar Johnson suffered a sprained ankle in the fourth set of the team’s loss to James Wood on Sept. 26, the Pioneers were forced to play the remainder of the match without the only player in the area who ranked in the top eight in at least four of the five major statistical categories.
The Pioneers won that fourth set against James Wood and then nearly pulled out the match, holding a match point at 14-13 before falling 16-14 in the fifth set.
Millbrook is obviously a better team with Johnson, but that night was the first indicator that the Pioneers weren’t going to back down without her. They want to honor her by playing at a high level, and Thursday night’s win over Handley at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium was the latest example of that.
Millbrook beat Handley 3-0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-16) to earn its fourth straight win since suffering its only loss of the season to James Wood. The Pioneers (14-1, 9-1 Class 4 Northwestern District) have won all four of those matches by identical 3-0 scores. Kettle Run is the only team to win more than 17 points in a set against Millbrook in that stretch, losing the second set 29-27 on Tuesday.
Pioneers coach Carla Milton said she’s hoping that Johnson will be back for the last week of the regular season, a three-match week that starts on Oct. 21 against Riverside and ends with the rematch at James Wood on Oct. 24. Until then, the Pioneer players will continue to raise their collective games.
“We’re all stepping up because we know that we have to play for Skylar,” said senior outside hitter Mikayla Ockerman, who had a season-high 12 kills against Handley. “We’re communicating a lot better, and we just know that we have to improve on everything that we do. We’re playing for Skylar.”
Millbrook’s focused mindset was evident at the start of Thursday’s match. Millbrook dropped a total of only 40 points in sweeping the Judges at home on Sept. 12, and the Pioneers came out on fire Thursday, running out to leads of 9-0, 14-1 and 18-3 in the first set. Handley coach Lindsay Cole called timeouts with the score 5-0 and 12-1, but the Pioneers kept rolling along.
Notably, Millbrook scored its first 14 points without a single kill from area kills leader Tori Johnson, Skylar’s senior sister. As usual, Johnson picked up her fair share of kills (she had three in a 4-0 run that made it 18-3, and she ended the night with a match-high 14 kills to go along with seven digs).
But right from the start, the Pioneers were putting the full extent of their skill and depth on display. In the match-opening 14-1 run, Jordan Weir (seven kills. five blocks overall) had two kills and a block; freshman Madison Koeller (team-high 18 assists) had two kills; Ockerman had two kills; and Autumn Stroop (13 assists, nine digs for the match) and Madelyn White each had aces. Millbrook finished with 11 aces, with Jessica Cleveland leading the way with four.
“I felt like we’ve played very well without her,” Milton said. “More people are getting a lot more playing time in this lineup. We’re not able to run as many lineups as we have before, but we’re coming along nicely and doing what we need to do.”
Milton was particularly pleased with Ockerman’s play. Ockerman — who had three kills in the final set against James Wood with Johnson out after having only two kills in the first four sets that night — had four kills in the first set, three in the second and five in the third against the Judges.
“We’re definitely all improving on the front row,” Ockerman said. “Tori’s been doing great since freshman year. Jordan, Ashley [Roberts], Madison, all of us are just really improving as the season goes on.”
Weir’s stellar defense was once again on display. With Millbrook ahead 13-12 in the third set, she redirected two Handley attacks back toward the Handley side before finally sending one to the floor on her third block attempt of the point to make it 14-12. That started an 8-2 run for the Pioneers en route to closing out the match.
Milton said the team continues to strive to be as consistent as it can possibly be.
“I felt we came out very strong in the first set, and we held it through,” Milton said. “We came down a little bit in the second one but pulled it up in the third. We’re still working to get that overall consistency of staying at a high level and not having those up and down lulls.”
Ockerman said the team is motivated to be playing its best when the James Wood rematch rolls around. Tori Johnson said she likes what she’s seeing from her teammates as they move toward the season’s conclusion.
“I think we’ve really grown together as a team,” Johnson said. “With the loss of [Skylar], we’ve become much closer together. We’re playing for her because we want her back as soon as she’s ready.”
HandleyThe start of Thursday night’s match was far from ideal for Handley (4-10, 3-7). The Judges were coming off a dramatic 3-2 win over Liberty on Tuesday in which they rallied from two sets down, including 24-14 in the fourth set and 5-0 in the fifth set.
Cole and Handley junior hitter Emilie Pifer didn’t think the emotions of Tuesday’s match had anything to do with the way the Judges started Thursday.
“I think we came out a little flat in the locker room,” Cole said. “Millbrook did their job at the net, and we just couldn’t get in a groove in the first game. We were definitely able to rebound as a team in the second and third set and just give them a little bit of a battle for each point. Millbrook was hitting really aggressive on the other side of the net, and our girls just came out a little flat tonight.”
Cole said Handley played with more energy as the match went on. Handley led 9-7 in the second set, and the Judges were within 13-11 before the Pioneers went on an 8-0 run. In the third set, Handley was up 6-5 and was within 13-12 before Weir’s blocking display spurred a Pioneer burst.
As far as Tuesday’s match, Cole was pleased with how her young team that has no seniors responded to adversity. The Judges — who beat Liberty 3-1 at home in their first matchup — got 12 straight service points from Mya Swiger to win the second set 26-24, then dug out the third set.
“[Tuesday’s match] shows growth,” said Cole, whose team lost its only other five-setter this year on Oct. 1 against Kettle Run. “We’ve grown a lot this season. Winning the third, fourth and fifth game was about rebounding, self-esteem and building our confidence.”
“That was good for us to pull through and work on finishing a game,” Pifer said.
Cole said getting sophomore outside hitter Anna Prosser (five kills, three aces) back on Tuesday after being out since the match against James Wood on Sept. 19 helped.
Cole hopes the team can continue to build, and she said the sophomore libero Swiger (area-best 211 digs) continues to impress.
“Mya Swiger is doing a great job defensively for us,” Cole said. “We’re not very tall, so we don’t have huge block at the net, but she’s hanging in there and digging balls when everyone else in the district has hands in front of them. She’s slowing the ball for us.”
Week aheadMonday: Skyline at Handley, 7:15 p.m.; Clarke County at Warren County, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday: James Wood at Kettle Run, 7 p.m.; Liberty at Sherando, 7 p.m.; Culpeper County at Handley, 7:15 p.m.; Millbrook at Fauquier, 7:15 p.m.; Clarke County at Rappahannock County, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday: Stonewall Jackson at Clarke County, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday: Handley at James Wood, 7 p.m.; Sherando at Millbrook, 7:15 p.m.
