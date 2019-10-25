WINCHESTER — On Wednesday in practice, first-year James Wood volleyball coach Jaime Terenzi said her team spent some time reflecting on its season.
"We talked about all the times that we thought we lost our team edge," Terenzi said. "Whether it was we were frustrated, or unfocused, or disconnected or whatever. We talked about what happened during those games and what we did to fix it.
"We rehashed everything that happened so that if all [that] happened [Thursday], we'd be able to kind of get through it."
James Wood didn't prepare for not having leading blocker Katie Costin, who felt sick, for most of Thursday's critical Class 4 Northwestern District match against Millbrook. But Wednesday's talk clearly had the Colonels in the mindset that they needed to have in order to deal with adversity. The Colonels were in control pretty much all night against their long-time nemesis.
The Colonels captured their first district title since 2014 by defeating Millbrook 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-17) on James Wood's senior night at Shirley Gymnasium. James Wood snapped an 11-game losing streak dating back to 2014 on Sept. 26 against Millbrook with a 3-2 win, and on Thursday the Colonels completed the season sweep with a resounding effort that completed a perfect 14-0 Class 4 Northwestern District season.
The latest leads Millbrook (18-2, 12-2 district) had on Thursday were 5-4 in the first set and 3-2 in the third set. It never led in the second set. The Pioneers never had a lead larger than two points at any point in the match played before a boisterous, packed crowd.
With the win, James Wood (19-3 overall) clinched the No. 1 seed for next week's district tournament (James Wood will host No. 8 Culpeper County at 6 p.m. on Monday in the quarterfinals) and earned an automatic berth into the Region 4C tournament. The Colonels will play in the region tournament for the first time since 2016.
Senior middle blocker Olivia Biggs (four kills, three aces, three blocks Thursday) — one of three seniors on the team along with Costin and setter Hanna Plasters (20 assists, six digs, two aces) talked about how much the district title meant after posing for pictures with her teammates.
"It's so great," Biggs said. "It feels so good. I'm so proud of my girls. I couldn't be more proud to be on this team."
Biggs felt a lot of people stepped up to the challenge in front of them on Thursday. One of them was junior Alyssah McGuire, who played a big role at middle blocker in Costin's absence. Biggs said Costin had to exit after a few points in the first set. Terenzi and Biggs said Costin tried to come back for the second set but simply didn't feel well enough.
"Alyssah McGuire went in and did a great job, and the team rallied around her," Terenzi said. "Kendall Funk went in and took Alyssah's place on the right side and she did amazing with blocking. It changed who was playing defense. I had Olivia play in the back row a little bit, which normally doesn't happen. Olivia served, which normally doesn't happen.
"Everyone just did a great job of doing what they needed to do. They supported each other in kind of dire straits. They really stepped up and said we're still going to win for her."
Biggs said James Wood came in confident. Junior Grace Frigaard — who had five of her 11 kills in the first set — said even with Costin out, that confidence wasn't going to go away.
"No matter who coach put in, we always had that fire," said Frigaard, who added eight digs and one ace. "We were always pushing. We never let up. I think that really shows how strong our team is. Maybe we don't have certain players, but we can always play amazing with whatever players we have on the court."
In the first set, Millbrook answered James Wood's opening 3-0 run with a 5-0 run, but the Colonels settled down and took control.
They pushed a 12-9 lead to 22-10, with Biggs contributing three straight aces despite not normally being counted on to serve to make it 16-9. One of those aces fell to the floor after trickling over when the ball caught the top of the net, a situation James Wood benefited from three times on Thursday. Frigaard eventually finished off the set — which featured six Millbrook attack errors — with a kill down the line.
In its first match with Millbrook, James Wood lost the second set after winning the first, but it left no doubt in the second set on Thursday night. The Colonels ripped off the first four points and built its lead up to 18-6. Biggs and Funk finished the set off at 25-15 by combining on a block. Kristyna Van Sickler (11 kills, five digs, two aces) heated up after having two kills in the first set, and Frigaard added four more kills.
Millbrook made most of the third set competitive and trailed 18-15 at one point. But the Pioneers couldn't get a good pass on a Wood ball on the point that made it 19-15 and had a poor set to make it 20-15. Funk had a kill to make it 23-17, James Wood earned a point after a long rally to make it 24-17, and Plasters set off a celebration with an ace that caught the top of the net and dropped over on match point.
"It feels amazing," Frigaard said. "We wanted this so bad, and to beat them in three ... it just means so much."
"Being senior night and playing Millbrook, they were super-excited, and the crowd was amazing," Terenzi said. "The team did a great job."
Millbrook
The Pioneers had been on fire since losing to James Wood on Sept. 26. The Pioneers had won eight in a row and had only lost a set to Riverside (a 3-1 win on Monday).
Though James Wood clearly played better, Millbrook did not look like the team it had been much of the season on Thursday. The Pioneers had those six attack errors in the first set, and at times their reaction time to get to balls weren't quick enough to set up their attack properly.
"We just weren't sharp tonight, at all," Millbrook coach Carla Milton said. "Communication was off. We did not move our feet. [James Wood] made us make mistakes."
Even an extensive contribution from one of the area's best all-around players in junior Skylar Johnson (verbal commitment last wee to play beach volleyball for NCAA Division I California State University, Long Beach) wasn't enough to make a difference for Millbrook.
On Tuesday, Johnson played briefly against Culpeper in her first match action since spraining her ankle in the fourth set of the first James Wood match. Milton did not play Johnson in the first set on Thursday because she said she's trying to ease her back into match shape, so Johnson just played throughout the last two sets Thursday.
Milton said the team will now look to regroup for the district tournament, where the Pioneers will be the No. 2 seed. The tournament winner will get the other Region 4C tournament berth, or if James Wood wins, the tournament runner-up will get it.
"We didn't have any continuity [Thursday]," Milton said. "Once they got a lead, they pushed points. We were going back and forth and only getting one [point at a time]. When you do that, you're not going to win a match."
Week ahead
The Class 4 Northwestern District tournament starts Monday with quarterfinals. The semifinals are Tuesday and the championship is Thursday. All matches will start at 6 p.m.
The top half of the quarterfinal bracket pits No. 8 Culpeper County (0-14 district) at No. 1 James Wood (14-0) and No. 5 Fauquier (7-7) at No. 4 Kettle Run (8-6). The bottom half features No. 7 Liberty (2-12) at No. 2 Millbrook (12-2) and No. 6 Handley (4-10) at No. 3 Sherando (9-5). The winners will play at the highest remaining seeds on Tuesday in the semis.
Clarke County's regular season concludes with a home match at 7 p.m. on Tuesday against Luray. The Bull Run District tournament starts Thursday with the quarterfinal round. The Eagles are currently in sixth place in the eight-team district and will be on the road for the quarterfinals.
