WINCHESTER — As Millbrook senior Tori Johnson began talking about how her high school volleyball career ended, tears started rolling down her face.
The Pioneers’ two-time all-state selection suffered an injury during practice prior to the Class 4 Northwestern District championship match against James Wood. She was not able to suit up in the team’s loss to the Colonels, and she also wasn’t able to take the court as Millbrook fell to state power Loudoun County in the Region 4C semifinals, ending the Pioneers’ season.
Johnson might not have been delivering her typical blistering spikes in those matches, but she was very much part of the Millbrook effort in those matches with the use of her words.
Johnson’s physical skills are what separated her from the pack this year. But the outside hitter’s leadership was just as important in helping the Pioneers maintain their status as one of the elite teams in the region. And her tears are an example of just how much she valued seeing Millbrook succeed.
Johnson is The Winchester Star Volleyball Player of the Year for the second time in three seasons after a year in which she did it all for Millbrook.
Johnson led the area with 365 kills, ranked third with 204 digs, and contributed 40 aces and 24 blocks. She was named to the Class 4 all-state second team, the Region 4C first team, and was selected as the Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year.
The future NCAA Division I Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beach volleyball player also helped guide and encourage her team to its third season of at least 20 wins in her career.
“Tori did a lot more talking this year on the court, especially in practice,” said Millbrook head coach Carla Milton of the team’s only four-year varsity player. “If we were running a drill or something, especially if it was cooperative, it would be from her, ‘Hit to this spot, do this, do that.’
“And then towards the end, especially with her injury when she was on the bench, she saw everything a lot clearer and would be like, ‘Hey, they have a spot here, you should hit here, This person’s going to be there, maybe you should go in a different direction with your hit, or you can tip here.’ She was really able to be like another coach for [her teammates] on and off the court.”
Johnson said she enjoyed the additional responsibility that came with being the team’s longest-tenured player. The Pioneers lost two huge pieces in 2018 Winchester Star Player of the Year and outside hitter Abigail Koeller as well as setter Jordan Reid, but Johnson helped Millbrook improve from 19-5 to 20-4 overall and match last year’s district tournament finish (finalists) and region tournament finish (semifinalists).
Millbrook’s first real adversity came as a result of an injury to Johnson’s younger sister Skylar. The Pioneers were undefeated at 10-0 on Sept. 26 at home against James Wood when Skylar went down early in the fourth set with an ankle injury and the Pioneers down 2-1 in sets. Millbrook came back to hold a match point before eventually falling in five to the Colonels.
Tori said she could tell there was some apprehension over Skylar’s injury.
“I just tried to help everyone else and pick them up,” Tori said. “I was just like, ‘We can do this. We love her, we miss her, but we can do this ourselves.’”
After losing to the Colonels, the Pioneers proceeded to rattle off eight straight wins in which they dropped only one set (Skylar returned to play briefly in the eighth and final match against Culpeper County in that winning streak). And the majority of the sets that the Pioneers won in that time were not close.
In addition to her leadership, Tori’s all-around improved game also helped carry Millbrook during that time. Johnson had one more kill than last year in two fewer matches because of the injury. That’s an impressive total considering opponents were focusing on her a lot more than last year when they also had to account for Koeller (342 kills).
“This year I was aiming toward spots more,” Johnson said. “The last few years I was just hitting to hit. This year I was able to see the court more and put it down more.”
Milton said Johnson was looking for more input on where to hit the ball with her spikes this year, particularly in close matches.
Millbrook needed every bit of Johnson’s penchant for kills to earn its fourth straight regional tournament appearance. Johnson had a remarkable 22 kills in just three sets to help the Pioneers earn a hard-fought 28-26, 25-22, 25-13 win over Sherando in the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinal match that clinched the berth. Johnson had a kill on set point in the second set.
Unfortunately for Johnson, that turned out to her last match in a Millbrook uniform. Johnson was hurt during practice in the week between the district semifinal match and the championship match against James Wood.
Johnson missed the 25-21, 25-11, 25-9 loss to the Colonels as well as the 25-9, 25-23, 25-14 loss in the Region 4C semifinals to Loudoun County, which went on to win its eighth consecutive Class 4 state championship.
As Milton pointed out, Johnson did a good job of instructing her team from the sidelines, but Johnson’s tears said everything about how hard it was to not be on the court.
The two matches Johnson missed at the end of her senior year will be forgotten soon, but her decorated career will be long remembered.
Johnson twice earned Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year honors (she shared the award in 2017). She’s a three-time all-district first team selection and three-time all-region first team selection (Region 4C Player of the Year in 2017). Johnson also earned first team all-state honors in 2017.
She needed just one match this year to reach the goal she set as a freshman of 1,000 career kills, recording the exact amount of 12 she needed to reach that total in the season-opener against Skyline. She leaves Millbrook with 1,331 kills.
“It was definitely a huge part of my life as a high-schooler,” said Johnson about playing for Millbrook. “When I was in eighth grade I was playing with girls who were older than me, so when I got the chance to play with them on a team and represent Millbrook, I was so happy. My time here has meant a lot to me. I’m going to miss [Milton] and I’m going to miss playing indoor.”
Before Johnson goes off to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, she will serve an assistant coach for one of Blue Ridge Volleyball’s Under-13 teams. It will allow Johnson — who will not return to Millbrook’s tennis team as a result — an even greater opportunity to teach and mold young volleyball players. The team’s tournament schedule begins next month.
Some of her pupils will undoubtedly hope to have a career like Johnson’s, but that won’t be easy.
“She’s definitely one of the best I’ve coached,” Milton said. “She’s meant a lot to this program. Her career has been amazing.”
