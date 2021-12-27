Teams that are unfamiliar with the Millbrook volleyball team probably assume that Madison Koeller is a middle hitter or outside hitter at first glance.
A 5-foot, 11-inch girl with a strong build can make for a pretty intimidating presence on the front row.
But when a match starts, opponents quickly find out why such a tall girl is setting. And if they wait a little longer, they’ll see that Koeller has the type of skills that would help her excel no matter what position she plays.
With an area-best 900 assists — an average of 34.6 per match for a team that played 15 three-set matches out of its total of 26 — Koeller spent a lot of time moving around the court and putting her teammates in a position to shine.
That assist total alone would make her a godsend for any team even if the rest of her skills were average or subpar. But Koeller doesn’t do anything average — she also ranked in the area’s top 10 in aces (first with 103), digs (fifth with 263), blocks (sixth with 54) and kills (10th with 133). Only two area players had even half of Koeller’s assist total, and neither ranked in the top 10 for kills, blocks or digs.
Simply put, Koeller’s a complete package, and she’s The Winchester Star Volleyball Player of the Year. She’s the sixth Millbrook player in a row to capture the honor.
“She’s gotten better in every phase of the game,” said seventh-year head coach Carla Milton of the player who was also selected to the Class 4 All-State Second Team, the Region 4C First Team and named the Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year this fall.
There’s no question that setting is what Koeller does best. She’s always been a setter since she started playing volleyball in third grade, and it makes perfect sense why that position appealed to her so much as a child. She always had quick access to someone who knows a thing or two about taking advantage of a good set.
Madison is the second Koeller to claim The Star POY award in four years. Koeller’s older sister is Abigail, a 2019 Millbrook graduate who won POY honors as a senior outside hitter in 2018. Koeller averaged 14.3 kills per match in 2018 and is now at NCAA Division II Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. A 5-foot-9 junior, Koeller ranked third on The Rock with 1.81 kills per set this fall.
Even though there’s a four-year age difference, Abigail and Madison often found themselves in the yard doing pepper drills involving hits, digs and sets.
“I would set to her and she would hit,” Madison said.
Madison said it definitely helped her game to have a successful, driven older sister.
“She just pushed me to be better,” Madison said. “I would just go along to practices and watch her practice and watch her play. It definitely pushed me to want to play at her level, and even exceed.”
Madison played club volleyball for Revolution Volleyball in Chambersburg, Pa., before arriving at Millbrook, where she made an immediate impact as a freshman.
In 2019, Koeller played in a 6-2, two-setter system where she shared setting duties with Autumn Stroop, an All-State libero for Millbrook this past fall. On a Pioneers team that went 20-4 and made the Region 4C semifinals, Koeller ranked third in the area with 338 assists (Stroop had 326), fourth with 51 blocks, 12th with 114 digs and 11th with 44 aces. She also had 95 kills to earn Star All-Area Second Team honors.
Koeller joined Virginia Elite in Alexandria after her freshman season. Not wanting to split her time between two teams, Koeller elected not to play for Millbrook during the Frederick County season last April.
As evidenced by the stats that went up across the board, Koeller had worked hard to develop her skills in the two years since she last played for the Pioneers.
“I thought as a freshman that Madison was very talented,” Milton said. “She did a great job running the 6-2 with us. As a freshman, she was playing all the way around as well but I think her confidence level has jumped a lot from her freshman year to this year, just in how she ran the team.
“She was able to run the 5-1. She was on the court all the time, knowing who to set at the right time. She was setting the block on the right side of the net for us, and just playing good defense.”
The decision to have Koeller be the sole setter in a 5-1 system clearly paid off. On several occasions after matches this season, teammates spoke about how much trust they had in Koeller, and the trust that all the players had in each other produced the winningest season that Milton has had in her seven seasons as the Pioneers coach. The Pioneers went 23-3 and won the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season and tournament titles and advanced to the Class 4 state semifinals, all for the first time since 2017.
“I think my mental game, with who to set when, has improved a lot,” Koeller said. “And Milton giving me an opportunity to run a 5-1 boosted my confidence and let me play to my potential.”
Koeller’s setting ability definitely keeps opponents on their toes. Loudoun County coach John Senchak commented after the Region 4C championship match that Koeller can do anything with the ball, making her hard to read. A significant portion of Koeller’s kill total comes from her ability to flick the ball over the net when it looks like she’s going to set the ball.
Milton says she’s sometimes surprised by Koeller.
“There were a lot of times where I thought she was going to set somebody and she went to somebody totally different on the front row,” Milton said. “I would look at [assistant coach Eric] Heflin and go, ‘She just fooled me.’ She has that ability. You think you know where she’s going and then all of the sudden she does something else.”
Koeller was just glad to do her part with a team she’ll never forget in a season she’ll never forget.
Koeller said it was a year that exceeded expectations, but it didn’t take long for winning to be the only expectation Millbrook had every time the Pioneers took the floor. Millbrook won its first eight matches before losing in the second of two matches against eventual West Virginia Class AAA runner-up Hedgesville.
“Coming off every win, we were like, ‘Let’s go to the next one, let’s win the next one,’” Koeller said. “After we lost to Hedgesville, we were like, ‘Let’s not do that again. We’ve done it once. We don’t want to do it again.’ We saw how it felt, and none of us liked it.”
Millbrook ran off 14 victories in a row after that loss to Hedgesville, digging deep to win four five-set matches. None were more important than the Region 4C semifinal win against Dominion. A loss would have ended the Pioneers’ season, but they rallied from a 2-1 deficit in sets and a 14-13 deficit in the fifth set to win 16-14.
“I don’t know how we did it sometimes,” Koeller said. “We just came together and played our game, and somehow it worked out for us. Just playing for each other was definitely a big part of it.”
The streak came to an end in a 3-1 loss to Loudoun County in the Region 4C final, but the Pioneers dug deep again to beat Blacksburg 3-2 on the road in the Class 4 quarterfinals. The Pioneers trailed 11-5 in the fifth set and won 15-13, prompting another emotional celebration.
Loudoun County beat Millbrook 3-0 in the state semifinals, but that didn’t take away from the Pioneers season.
“I love this group of girls and they’ll forever hold a special place in my heart,” Koeller said. “They are special.”
Six of the 11 girls are graduating. Koeller said she and the other returners want to do whatever they can to make the 2022 season memorable, too.
“We all just want to come together again and be a good team,” Koeller said.
