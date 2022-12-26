One would be hard-pressed to find any high school athlete who's been the recipient of as many unprompted compliments during interviews as Millbrook senior Madison Koeller over the last two years.
The main reason why the 6-foot senior setter is The Winchester Star Volleyball Player of the Year for the second straight year is because of her exceptional skills, which produced the area's leading totals in assists (850, 300 more than the runner-up) and aces (88, 20 more than the runner-up) as well as 59 blocks (fourth in the area), 184 digs and 92 kills. Those stats helped her earn Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C Player of the Year honors, and a selection to the Virginia High School League's Class 4 All-State First Team.
But another big reason for Koeller's value is her ability to lift her teammates.
Unselfishness comes with the territory when you're a setter. But Millbrook — which graduated a decorated senior class in the spring that propelled the Pioneers to the 2021 Class 4 state semifinals — wouldn't have been one of the best teams in Class 4 again this year if Koeller hadn't put in the time and effort to help her teammates be the best they could be. One year after compiling a 23-3 record, Millbrook went 21-3, repeated as Class 4 Northwestern District tournament champions, and were two points away from earning a return trip to the state tournament.
The 2021 Pioneers featured five seniors, including four who earned All-Region 4C honors. Three of those players are competing in college. Two of those college players — Madelyn White and Ariel Helmick — combined for 687 kills and ranked first and fourth in the area in that category, respectively.
Millbrook returned five players from that team and added five new ones. Koeller — a Second Team Class 4 All-State selection and the District Player of Year in 2021 — and senior middle hitter Ashley Roberts were the only returning All-District players. The Pioneers would need some players to step up to the challenge of taking on bigger roles, particularly from a hitting aspect. The team's top returning player in kills this year was actually Koeller with 133.
Juniors Gracie Behneke and Berkeley Konrady and sophomore Camdyn Lockley were each added to the varsity to hit on the outsides this year, junior Valentina Burrill was a newcomer as a middle hitter, and Koeller also had to take passes from a new libero in freshman Gigi Norris following the graduation of All-State selection Autumn Stroop.
"It was an adjustment, but they did a great job, so it made it an easy adjustment on me," Koeller said.
It took communication and repetitions in practice and matches to make the adjustment seamless though.
"A lot this year, she initiated the talk with the hitters," Millbrook eighth-year head coach Carla Milton said. "Was that too low, was that too high, do you want it farther out, do you want it in more, do you want it off the net more? That helped [Koeller] to know where to put the ball, and I think made our hitters more comfortable hitting off her as well."
Koeller realized that with this year's hitters, they were at their best hitting for power more than placement.
"The first couple of weeks of practice, we came in a little bit earlier, and we were testing what people like, and they would tell me, 'Hey, I need a different set. Or this is how I want to do it. Can you do it this way?'" Koeller said. "They did a really good job of talking to me and me talking to them, and it just kind of clicked."
As the season went on, Koeller and the hitters became progressively more comfortable with each other, and those hitters couldn't praise Koeller enough when asked about their own performances after matches, just like last year's hitters did. The work paid off — Behneke ranked fourth in the area in kills (254), Konrady was fifth (205), Lockley was ninth (151) and Roberts was 11th (140).
Milton took over as Millbrook's head coach in 2015, and for her first six years she employed a two-setter system, a stretch that included Koeller's freshman year with the Pioneers.
But when Koeller returned to the team last year (she did not play her sophomore year when the volleyball season was moved to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic), Milton changed her approach because of Koeller's talent. Koeller averaged 34.6 assists per match last year but increased that to 35.4 this year. She did that even though only six of Millbrook's matches lasted longer than three sets this season, and one match was a two-setter in a tri competition.
"She's definitely an extension [of the coaches] on the court, and she sees the court very well as a player," Milton said. "She knows where she needs to put the ball, who's on, who's not at that point, who we need to go away from for a little bit. And she has the eye to dump that ball over for the net [from a setting position for a potential kill] when we need a spark or something."
In the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals, Koeller became the first player at Millbrook to surpass 2,000 career assists when she had 37 in a 3-0 sweep of Fauquier that clinched the Pioneers' sixth straight region berth for VHSL seasons. She finishes her career with 2,088 assists, having recorded 338 when she split setting duties with Stroop as a freshman, and 900 as a junior.
"It was awesome to get 2,000," Koeller said. "Being the first person to ever do it is very humbling but very exciting. To be the first person to ever do anything is always awesome, but being able to represent Millbrook in that way has been amazing."
Koeller has been a versatile player throughout her three-year varsity career, finishing with 566 digs, 320 kills, 235 aces and 164 blocks. That versatility helped lead to her getting First Team All-State honors this season after making the Second Team last year.
"Getting [First Team] is incredible," Koeller said. "I've been trying to do that four years now. Being able to get it this year is awesome."
Of the 20 players who were named Class 4 All-State, Koeller was one of just three players whose teams did not qualify for state tournament play. The Pioneers certainly made a great push to do so this year, though.
Millbrook's only regular-season losses came by 3-1 scores to Class 4 state champion James Wood. The Pioneers then swept the Colonels in the district tournament championship match to hand James Wood what turned out to be its only loss of the season in 27 matches.
"We came out and knew what we needed to do," Koeller said. "Finally getting it to click after the two other ones, it was awesome."
The Pioneers then lost in five sets to Class 4 semifinalist Dominion in the Region 4C semifinals with a state berth on the line. The fifth set was tied 13-13 but the Titans scored the last two points. Though the Pioneers gave a strong effort, it was evident to anyone who watched that match that they did not play as well as they did in the district final against James Wood.
The Colonels adjusted their rotation after losing to the Pioneers and looked almost unstoppable in the region and state tournaments, but Koeller would have at least liked another chance to play them.
In James Wood, Dominion, Millbrook and Dulles District regular-season champion Rock Ridge, Region 4C might have had the four best teams in all of Class 4 this year. Class 4 finalist Grafton — which lost 3-0 to the Colonels — would have had its hands full with each of those Region 4C teams.
"There's always what ifs, but we lost, so you just got to go with the punches," Koeller said. "But our team came together well this year. My fellow seniors, they did a great job helping this team mesh from the very beginning. I couldn't be more thankful for them."
Koeller — who will continue her career at NCAA Division I Bryant University in Rhode Island — said her career at Millbrook has meant a lot to her.
"My teammates are what make it special," Koeller said. "And the support we get. This year we got a Loud Crowd almost every home game. The community is special. I've made a lot of friends throughout the years."
Milton — who coached nine years at James Wood (1999-2007) before arriving at Millbrook in 2015 — said Koeller is right up there with the best players she's ever coached.
"She did it all for us this year," Milton said. "Not only was she a leader, she has assists, she has kills, she has blocks, her passing ... she ran our offense single-handedly the last two years.
"She's represented Millbrook to the highest standard. As [former Millbrook coordinator of student activities] Scott Mankins always said, 'Leave the jersey in a better place than where you found it.' She's definitely done that. She's been a great student, she's been a great athlete, and she's an even better person. She's a great teammate to these girls."
