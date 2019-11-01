WINCHESTER — When describing Jordan Weir, junior libero Jessica Cleveland says the Millbrook senior “always tries to uplift everyone” when interacting with her teammates.
As for volleyball opponents? Weir’s actions on the court aren’t quite as inspiring.
There are a lot of different ways to score points in volleyball, but there’s something unique about a block. A hitter will leave her feet and might think she’s about to celebrate a thunderous spike, but a split-second later she could be watching her seemingly perfectly hit ball land on the floor on her team’s side of the net — if she can even get her head around in time to watch it rocket to the floor.
As the only player to rank in the area’s top two in blocks for each of the last three years, Weir has a penchant for killing the potential for joy and momentum in her opponents.
“Her defense pumps the team up,” Cleveland said. “It’s made team defense easier because we have her on the front line.”
Weir says “it feels pretty great” to execute a perfect block. But the rest of her answer, when asked about what she enjoys about the process of blocking, reveals why she’s appreciated so much by teammates like Cleveland.
“Assisting someone else in blocking and knowing that we just a got a point is great,” Weir said. “I’m always cheering on [my teammates]. And then it’s like, ‘All right, let’s get the next one, let’s add to that.’”
Weir’s been adding to Millbrook’s point total at a higher rate than ever this year. She’s second in the area with a career-high 110 blocks, and she’s also recorded career-highs in kills (140, she ranked seventh in the area going into Millbrook’s regular-season finale) and aces (29).
“I think this is the best of all three years that she’s been on varsity,” Millbrook coach Carla Milton said. “Her blocking is a lot better. She’s being more aggressive with her hitting. And she’s actually serving and getting to play a little bit of back row.”
Cleveland said Weir’s attitude is just as important as her skills for a Pioneers team that is 20-2 heading into Tuesday’s Class 4 Northwestern District championship match at James Wood. The Pioneers have also clinched a Region 4C tournament berth.
“She seems very quiet, but when she gets in games she’s very into it,” Cleveland said. “She really likes getting a win, and she’s very hard on herself when we lose.”
Cleveland can tell Weir likes contributing on the back row. She said she’d never seen her get more excited than she did back in February, when she dove to get a ball up from the back row while playing for their Potomac Elite club team based in Ranson, W.Va.
But the 6-foot-2 Weir has always been taller than her peers, so most of her time has been spent making an impact in the middle of the front row.
“I really like [receiving] all the fast, different sets [in the middle],” Weir said. “Because sometimes for an outside [hitter] you just get a 4 [a high set] and a backset.
“In the middle I can go all across the net and do different plays and call a lot of things. It’s a lot of fun to communicate with the setter and do all these different plays, always mixing it up.”
Weir began playing volleyball in fourth grade, and she’s always had someone to learn from in her older sister. Alexis, a 2018 Millbrook graduate, was the only area player to finish with more blocks (107 to 93) than Jordan in 2017, their only year together on Millbrook’s varsity. Alexis and Jordan are the daughters of another notable area athletic figure in Mark Weir, an assistant football and wrestling coach for James Wood.
“She actually practiced with me, which made me better,” said Jordan of Alexis. “I always looked up to her. And since we played the same position a lot, I always got to see what she was doing and apply it to my own play.”
That helped her step in and make an immediate impact for the most successful team Millbrook has ever had in 2017.
In addition to her 93 blocks, Weir contributed 44 kills to a Millbrook team that captured the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season and tournament titles and defeated state power Loudoun County to win the Region 4C championship. The Pioneers finished 22-5 after the Raiders avenged that defeat in the Class 4 state semifinals.
Weir showed she was someone who could handle the big moments. She had 10 blocks in Millbrook’s defeat of Loudoun County, which has now won seven consecutive state championships. That total remains her career-high for a match.
“I don’t think she got rattled very much that year,” Milton said. “Towards the end, we were in a lot of come-from-behind matches, and she handled the pressure very well.”
“It was really exciting, especially since we got so far,” said Weir of her sophomore year. “Jumping from JV to this amazing team, I really learned a lot of things and a bunch of different skills. I felt I grew a lot as a player.”
Weir said the experience playing with her sister went better as expected. She said she and Alexis had typical sibling disagreements off the court, but they were in sync on it.
“We meshed really well, which I didn’t expect,” Weir said. “It was a lot of fun playing with her.
“She was always pushing me to do better, and I was kind of doing the same for her. We were always supporting each other.”
As a junior, Weir tied for 11th in the area in kills (112) and led the area in blocks (79). This year, she raised her performance even more, particularly on the attack.
“I think I’m more aggressive and calling for the ball more this year,” Weir said. “My setters are trying different hits, so I’m really happy with them.”
Cleveland said she’s been impressed with what she’s seen from Weir.
“Jo’s really consistent and has really good vision on the court,” Cleveland said. “She knows when to tip, throw it or actually hit the ball. She’s smart with her hits.”
Weir has had a single-match career-high of 11 kills three times this season against Heritage (Sept. 5), Culpeper County (Sept. 24) and Kettle Run (Oct. 8).
It remains to be seen if Millbrook will get back to the state tournament for the first time since Weir was a sophomore. However things turn out, Weir has enjoyed herself.
“It’s just been a really good three years,” Weir said. “I’m just really proud of the team, especially this year. I think that we’re really cohesive and we’ve definitely very ‘one.’”
Milton said Weir has been a pleasure to coach.
“She comes in and works hard every single day,” Milton said. “She’s always got a smile on her face and she’s always positive around her teammates.”
