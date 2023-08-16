Loudoun County’s 10-year reign as a state volleyball champion ended last season.
Can the team that now is the Class 4 champion go on a run of its own?
James Wood rolled to the title in the class that Loudoun County had dominated for a decade and has the personnel returning that could make a serious run at back-to-back titles or maybe more.
The Colonels return many of the players who helped them go 26-1 and sweep Grafton 3-0 for the first state championship and best record in program history. Kennedy Spaid (area-leading 313 kills) and Brenna Corbin (163 kills, 248 digs, 58 aces) were the only two freshmen selected to the Class 4 All-State First Team.
Adrienne Patrick, the Class 4 Coach of the Year, also returns senior setters Paige Ahakuelo (455) and Hannah McCullough (437), who combined for 892 assists, senior middle Ashlynn Spence (160 kills, 38 blocks) and senior Lexi Taylor (55 aces, 29 blocks).
Millbrook (21-3) was the only team to knock off the Colonels last season, sweeping to a 3-0 win in the Class 4 Northwestern District title match.
The Pioneers will have to make an adjustment after losing all-everything setter Madison Koeller, the two-time Winchester Star Player of the Year. Koeller (now at Division I Bryant College) led the area in assists and aces and was among the leaders in blocks and digs.
Millbrook also will be without libero Gigi Norris, who has said via Twitter that she is concentrating on her health and playing at the club level.
Carla Milton’s squad, which went to the state semifinals in 2021, returns several players from last season’s squad. Gracie Behneke (254), Berkeley Konrady (205) and Camdyn Lockley (151) and were among the area’s kill leaders last season. Valentina Burrill (51) was among the leaders in blocks. The Pioneers have a number of young players who could make an impact.
Last season, Sherando (7-14) paid the price with a young team, but James Minney has an experienced squad returning. Helena Ritter (192 kills) and Sarah Starling (127) were among the district kills leaders last season.
No team suffered a bigger hit from graduation than Handley. Coach Kristen Larson not only lost all-around standout Lindsay Pifer, but also seven more seniors.
The Judges (8-13) return just three players from last season, including outside hitter Alexa Gluszak. Larson is expecting Alaina Braun-Duin, a transfer from Legacy Christian Academy, to provide some of the offense Pifer provided.
The postseason will look a little different for the area teams, which for many seasons have squared off against the Dulles District powers in the Region 4C tournament.
As new members of Region 4D, area teams will no longer have a district tournament that determines who advances to regional play. The top four teams based on winning percentage (not counting tournaments) will battle it out in the Region 4D North tournament for the right to face the Region 4D South champ for the regional crown. Joining the four locals in Region 4D North is Liberty (Bealeton), Charlottesville and Orange County.
“The new format with no district championship will be an adjustment,” Patrick said. “The new format rewards teams with a good regular season as that is what determines a team moving into the regional tournament — their overall win-loss percentage. It will be new and interesting and I feel a lot of great volleyball to watch.”
Clarke County made a strong postseason push and came within a whisker of qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since 2010.
Skyler Layton’s squad placed second in the Bull Run District tournament and lost a tough 3-2 (15-13 in the last set) match against Luray in the Region 2B semifinals.
The Eagles lost several key players, including libero Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez, who had an area-best 410 digs, but they return outside hitter Anna Spencer, who ranked second in the area with 272 kills and setter Allie Lynch, who was second with 550 assists.
James Wood
Coach: Adrienne Patrick, fourth season
Last season: 26-1 overall, 12-0 district. Class 4 state champion, Region 4C champion, Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season champion.
Key losses: Ella Kelchner, Carsyn Vincent, Melia Burch, Izzy Turner.
Key returnees: Kennedy Spaid (So., OH), Ashlynn Spence (Sr., M), Lexi Taylor (Sr., OPP/M), Addie Pitcock (Jr., OPP/OH), Hannah McCullough (Sr., S), Paige Ahakuelo (Sr., S), Brenna Corbin (So., L/OH).
Key newcomers: Kyla Wilhelm (Fr., OH), Tenley Mattison (So., M), Claire Keefer (So., OPP).
Patrick’s outlook: “My expectations have not changed from last season. We have a well-rounded, talented roster which is committed to staying close as a team and program, putting in the hard work necessary to make changes and grow and to play the game aggressively and to the level we are capable of. We will control the controllables and embrace the outcomes.”
First match: Monday at Dominion
Millbrook
Coach: Carla Milton, ninth season.
Last season: 21-3, 10-2 district. Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament champion, Region 4C semifinalist.
Key losses: Kaylee Doherty, Rylee Coffman, Ashley Roberts, Madison Koeller.
Key returnees: Gracie Behneke (Sr., OH), Valentina Burrill (Sr., MH), Berkeley Konrady (Jr., OH), Camdyn Lockley (Sr., RS).
Key newcomers: Nicole Burau (Jr., MH), Paisley Cook (Fr., S), Aaliyah Green (Fr., OH), Alivia Knott (So., S/RS, transfer from Legacy Christian Academy), Kate Madden (Fr., L), Leah McDonald (Jr., MH).
Milton’s outlook: “We look to gel as a team and be competitive each time we are on the court. We look to get better each day and hopefully do well in our district/region. Everyone has stepped their game up so far. They are challenging each other in practice which I hope will help us get better every day. Everyone will be competitive in our district/region and we hope to improve each night on the court.”
First match: Monday vs. Tuscarora
Sherando
Coach: James Minney, 10th season, 15th season overall at Sherando.
Last season: 7-14, 4-8 Class 4 Northwestern District
Key losses: None listed
Key returnees: Sarah Starling (Sr., MH), Helena Ritter (Jr., OH), Caylee Walsh (So., L), Carleigh Ritter (So., DS), Amanda Ingrassia (So., S), Katie Freilich (So., S).
Key newcomers: Ashley Smith (Fr., MH), Cami Golliday (Fr., DS), Hannah Beck (Fr., MH).
Minney’s outlook: “We did pretty well last year considering we [lost so many players from the 2021 team], but we should be stronger than last year. We have a good number of returners, and our younger girls coming up are stronger than last year. I put a couple of freshmen on varsity and they’re holding their own. Our defense has improved quite a bit. We’ll be able to handle the moment in tough situations better.”
First match: Monday vs. Skyline
Handley
Coach: Kristen Larson, second season
Last season: 8-13, 3-9 Class 4 Northwestern District
Key losses: Lindsay Pifer, Yoana Katrandzhiyska, Izzy Manheimer, Carter Gerometta, Molly Lee, Maria Brink, Takira Washington, Zakiya Venable.
Key returnees: Alexa Gluszak (Sr., OH), Tess McAllister (Sr., OPP), Marisa Onzura (Jr., DS).
Key newcomers: Alaina Braun-Duin (Sr., OH), Elly Licklider (So., S), Kinley Duvall (So., L), Audrey DeArment (So., M), Abby Melester (So., M), Sadie Bailey (Fr., OH/M), Eleanor Hessburg (Fr., M/OPP).
Larson’s outlook: “We are definitely in a rebuilding year after losing eight seniors to graduation and only returning three from last year’s squad, but we feel the newcomers are stepping up and filling those spots very well. Alexa and Alaina have a considerable amount of both indoor and sand experience, so their volleyball IQ’s are exceptionally high. Their level of play has raised the overall level of play in our gym. The returners and Alaina are setting the standard for our new additions and I expect to be very competitive this season. … Alexa has continued to get better and better in all aspects of the game. Now, as a senior, she is stepping into the leadership role and helping the younger members find their role and thrive. Tess McAllister has come back stronger than I could have imagined. She was the No. 5 tennis player for [state semifinalist] Handley in the spring and it has not only increased her strength, but also her speed, court-sense, and confidence. The addition of Alaina has helped us fill a huge hitting hole left by Lindsay Pifer. Her calm demeanor, consistency, and knowledge of the game has definitely elevated our team. Finally, Marisa Onzura, our lone junior, is a force in the back row. What she lacks in height, she makes up for in strength. Her serve is the toughest on the team and she will score us some points this season.”
First match: Monday at Fauquier
Clarke County
Coach: Skyler Layton, fourth season
Last season: 15-10 overall, 11-5 district, runner-up in Bull Run District Tournament, Region 2B semifinalist.
Key losses: Keira Rohrbach, Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez, Bailey Mayo, Karly Erickson,
Key returnees: Anna Spencer (Sr., RH); Allie Lynch (Jr., S); Gracie Brown (So., MH), Marlee Backover (Jr., L).
Key newcomers: Bryn Franzen (So., MH), Isabel Aliveto (Fr., OH), Grace Gerenski (Fr., OH).
Layton’s outlook: “As always our goal is to improve each game. We lost a lot of players last season due to graduation, but we have a lot of young talent joining the team that we are all very excited about. I expect as we get more into the season the girls will begin to work together in a more cohesive way. … Marlee Backover will be taking over the libero position, she’s been stepping up as a leader and showing more confidence in her passing skills. We are looking forward to seeing her grow in this position. We lost quite a bit of hitters from last season but were very impressed with the skills of our ‘key newcomers.’ … We expect to do quite well this season. The goal is always to finish on top and with our mixture of experience and new skill this year I believe that is possible as long as our ladies believe that as well.”
First match: Monday at Warren County
