Last season, only two of the best teams in Virginia and West Virginia were able to knock off the Millbrook High School volleyball team.
Making the Class 4 semifinals for the first time since 2017, the Pioneers (23-3) went unbeaten in the Class 4 Northwestern District. The only blemishes were a pair of postseason losses against 10-time defending state champion Loudoun County and Hedgesville, the Class AAA runner-up in West Virginia.
The Pioneers once again figure to be among the teams to beat in the Class 4 Northwestern District, but coach Carla Milton will have to find replacements for three players who will play collegiate volleyball. Area kills leader Madelyn White (Central Arkansas) and digs leader Autumn Stroop (Texas A&M-Chorpus Christi) will be playing Division I beach volleyball, while hitter Ariel Helmick (Huntingdon, Ala.) will play both indoor and beach volleyball.
The good news for Milton is she has the area’s top player returning. The versatile Madison Koeller, the district and Winchester Star Player of the Year, returns as setter, but she can do it all. Koeller led the area in assists (900) and aces (103) and was among the leaders in kills (133), digs (263) and blocks (54).
The Pioneers also return middle hitter Ashley Roberts (103 kills, 60 blocks) and right side Taylor Weiss, who came on strong in the postseason after moving up from the JV team during the season.
James Wood (17-7) gave the Pioneers fits last season, falling twice 3-2 during the regular season, and the Colonels advanced to the Region 4C semifinals before falling to Loudoun County.
Adrienne Patrick’s squad loses outstanding setter Katey Matthews, but the Colonels return many of their big guns from last season. Lexi Taylor (137), Melia Burch (110) and Paige Ahakuelo (103) were among the area’s kills leaders. Hannah McCullough got experience at setter and dished out 240 assists.
Sherando (13-9) was competitive with Millbrook and James Wood last season, but the Warriors lost most of their starting cast including leading hitter Regan Minney (Shenandoah University). James Minney’s team will have to rely on young players this season.
Handley has a new leader in Kristen Larson, who has taken over the program after it was led for 14 seasons by Lindsay Cole.
Larson’s squad is coming off a tough season (5-16) and has lost several players to graduation, but it does return one of the area’s top talents in Lindsay Pifer (192 kills, 252 assists, 245 digs, 89 aces).
Clarke County (15-9) finished fourth in the Bull Run District’s regular season, but the Eagles lost their top two hitters and All-Region 2B First Team selections Bella Stem and Abby Peace.
Sklyar Layton does return some solid talent with Second Team All-Region selection Natalia Rodriguez (libero), setter Allie Lynch (600 assists) and area blocks leader Keira Rohrbach (100).
Millbrook
Coach: Carla Milton, eighth season
Last year: 23-3 overall, 12-0 district (Class 4 Northwestern District champion, Region 4C runner-up, Class 4 semifinalist)
Key losses: Autumn Stroop, Madelyn White, Ariel Helmick, Emily Orndorff, Victoria McCauley, Amanda Dalton.
Key returners: Madison Koeller (Sr., S), Ashley Roberts (Sr., MH), Rylee Coffman, (Sr., MH), Mikayla Doherty (Sr., DS), Taylor Weiss (Jr., RS).
Key newcomers: Grace Behenke (Jr., RS), Camdyn Lockley (Jr., OH), Valentina Burrill (Jr., MH), Berkeley Konrady (So., OH), Giselle Norris (Fr., L).
Milton’s outlook: “If we get better every day and we can gel as a team, we look to be competitive this season. The district will be tough — it always is. We look to be competitive every night and if we can do that then we have a chance. I like the work everyone has been putting in so far. We need to continue to improve every day.”
First match: Tuesday, vs. Harrisonburg
James Wood
Coach: Adrienne Patrick, third season
Last year: 17-7 overall, 10-2 district (Class 4 Northwestern District runner-up, Region 4C semifinalist)
Key losses: Katey Matthews, Kendall Funk, Caitlyn Shutts.
Key returners: Lexi Taylor (Jr., MH), Addie Pitcock (So., OH), Melia Burch (Sr., OPP/OH), Izzy Turner (Jr., DS/OH), Ella Kelchner (Sr., MH), Hannah McCullough (Jr., S), Paige Ahakuelo (Jr., S/OPP), Carsyn Vincent (Sr., L).
Key newcomers: Ashlynn Spence (Jr., RS/M), Kennedy Spaid (Fr., OH), Brenna Corbin, Fr. (OH/L).
Patrick’s outlook: “[We will] stay close as a team, continue to work hard and grow throughout the season and play the game aggressively to the level we are capable of. We have added some height and strong hitters to our roster and have a large group of returners so I believe we will remain very competitive in the district.”
First match: Tuesday, vs. Loudoun County
Sherando
Coach: James Minney, (ninth season, 15th at Sherando overall)
Last season: 13-9 overall, 7-5 district (third in Class 4 Northwester District regular season)
Key losses: Regan Minney, Saige Garver, Mackenzie Ingrassia, Emma Hunter.
Key returnees: Helena Ritter (So., M/OH), Abby Branner (Jr., OH).
Key newcomers: Sarah Starling (Jr., MH), Amanda Ingrassia (Fr., S), Carleigh Ritter (Fr. DS), Lauren Fout (So., DS).
Minney’s outlook: “[We will try to] regroup with the veteran players and grow with the up and coming young players. We will be a mixture of young, inexperienced players with a few veteran players. We can be competitive, but we will need to continue and improve throughout the season. Helena Ritter has improved tremendously. Her dedication and work ethic at Sherando High School along with the coaching staff from Blue Ridge Club Volleyball has made her a standout among the elite players in the area.”
First match: Tuesday, vs. Central
Handley
Coach: Kristen Larson, first season
Last season: 5-16 overall, 2-10 in Class 4 Northwestern District
Key losses: Anna Prosser, Mya Swiger, Destiny Gonzales.
Key returnees: Lindsay Pifer. (Sr, S/OH/OPP); Izzy Manheimer (Sr., OH/OPP), Carter Gerometta (Sr., OH/OPP), Yoana Katrandzhiyska (Sr., L), Molly Lee (Sr., M); Maria Brink (Sr., S), Takira Washington (Sr., DS); Zakiya Venable (Sr, M), Alexa Gluszak (Jr., OH), Tess McAllister (Jr., M/OPP/S).
Key newcomers: Marisa Onzura (So., DS).
Larson’s outlook: “We are looking forward to having a productive and enjoyable season. We have set team and individual goals and have adopted some new traditions and routines to build a strong volleyball culture. With so many seniors (8) on the team and the majority of the team being varsity returners, our focus is to strengthen our fundamentals, techniques and game play, as well as making this a memorable season for our departing seniors. I feel we will give our opponents a good challenge this year. Our foundations are strong and we are working hard to build upon them. In the past, we have always been able to hang with the toughest of teams until almost the very end, but have had difficulty closing the game or the match. We are working on the mental game as well, and this will hopefully give us the extra push to finish strong. I think we will surprise some teams, which is always really exciting. As a group, we can do awesome things. These girls have committed to each other and the team and have embraced the roles they have been given. They have worked very hard these first few weeks and I am hopeful that this varsity crew — specifically the eight seniors — will prove that Handley volleyball is a force and will set the bar high for the future varsity players, especially our huge freshmen class.”
First match: Monday, vs. Skyline
Clarke County
Coach: Skylar Layton, third season
Last season: 15-9 overall, 10-6 Bull Run District
Key losses: Bella Stem, Abby Peace, Kacie Turner, Charlotte Maiberger.
Key returners: Allie Lynch (So., S), Natalia Rodriguez (Sr., L), Keira Rohrbach (Sr., MH), Anna Spencer (Jr., RS), Bailey Mayo (Sr., OH), Karly Erickson (Sr., OH), Addison Plumber, (Sr., DS), Ana Murray (Sr., OH).
Key newcomers: Marlee Backover (So., DS), Gracie Brown (Fr., MH), Kendyl Lambert (Jr., DS), Laela Bates (Jr., MH), Audrey Gaerig (Jr., RS).
Layton’s outlook: “My general expectation for this year is for the girls to work hard and improve as time goes on. We lost the majority of our front row firepower, so we are hopeful that our current players step up to the bar to fulfill that role. The Bull Run is always difficult. We have some very talented athletes and coaches in our district. However, I think our girls have the potential to put up a good fight against every team. We have done well the past two years and will have to work hard to maintain that this year, but don’t count us out.”
First match: Tuesday, at Skyline
