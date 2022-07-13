Volunteer lift

Latest AP News
- Sri Lankan president flees the country amid economic crisis
- UK Conservative hopefuls strikingly diverse, firmly on right
- EXPLAINER: What's happened and what's next in Sri Lanka
- Surging gas prices likely drove US inflation to 40-year high
- US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices to hinder invasion
- Biden heads to Mideast jittery about Iranian nuclear program
- EXPLAINER: How Trump allies may be pushed to testify in Ga.
- Harris vows US will strengthen its Pacific islands relations
- PSA on nuclear attack leaves New Yorkers worried, baffled
- A brief history of the rise, fall of Sri Lanka's president
- Telemedicine abortion continues on Guam after Roe overturned
- Biden fondly recalls less polarized era while hosting picnic
Local News
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is alleging that someone in the Winchester area was involved in a cattle rustling operation in Snowville, a small community about 10 miles south of Radford.
Monday, July 11, 2022
- By Alex Bridges For The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
FRONT ROYAL — The second trial in the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s fraud conspiracy case involving its former executive director started Monday against a local solar power company.
- By MATT WELCH The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — Pastor David Witt has seen Opequon Presbyterian Church grow quite a bit over his 25 years in the pulpit there, both physically and spiritually.
Sunday, July 10, 2022
Saturday, July 09, 2022
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
-
- 2
WINCHESTER — Pets and the people who love them mingled on the Featherbed Lane campus of the Winchester-Frederick-Clarke SPCA Thursday evening for the first Dog Days of Summer Jam.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
-
- 5
WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum has been named the co-chair of the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Task Force on Students and Schools in Challenging Environments.
Friday, July 08, 2022
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.