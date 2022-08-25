WINCHESTER — It was all hands on deck Wednesday morning as most of Shenandoah University‘s first-year students moved into the dorm rooms that will be their homes for the next year.
Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons was among the more than 400 volunteers and staff members helping the incoming students and their families lug boxes into the residence halls at the private university.
“When everyone across our beautiful campus comes together for move-in day, it shows that we’re all here to serve our students and that everyone is part of the secret sauce of Shenandoah University,” Fitzsimmons said. “From Day 1, our faculty, staff and trustees demonstrate that they are committed to working their hardest to ensure student success.”
Rebecca Gibson, SU’s director of civic engagement, was in charge of recruiting existing students who were already on campus to help with move-in day, a task she found to be remarkably easy.
“I put out a Google form [seeking volunteers] about a month ago and it was, like, instant,” said Gibson, a recent hire who was overseeing her first move-in day at SU. “One person signed up one minute after I put that form out. It was not hard to get volunteers.”
“It’s pretty incredible,” added SU Media Relations Coordinator Bradley Fauber, who, like Gibson, was participating in his first move-in day. “I think that speaks to Shenandoah and how everyone here talks about community.”
By Wednesday morning, more than 360 student volunteers — most of them from the university’s football, cross country, soccer, volleyball and field hockey teams or SU’s Sigma Rho Delta sorority — were clustered together in front of the residence halls to get their new classmates squared away.
“It’s hard for them, moving away from their families and stuff,” said SU senior Caleb Reedy, a member of the university’s football team who had already been on campus for more than two weeks practicing for the fall season. “We’re just helping them move in and get comfortable. ... It’s nice to see all the new faces.”
Reedy estimated he would carry as many as 300 boxes before move-in day ended.
The student volunteers were joined by dozens of SU staff members who came out to carry items, direct traffic and steer first-year students and their families in the right direction.
“I love seeing the kids come in. It’s the highlight of my year,” said Pearl Underwood, who has worked at SU for more than four decades. “I’ve seen a lot of changes over the 44 years I’ve been here. ... The only thing that hasn’t changed is our commitment to our students, and that’s important to me.”
Even the Virginia National Guard got in the helping spirit Wednesday. Four soldiers, including Sgt. 1st Class Robert Hucks, volunteered to be part of move-in day.
“We had a meeting a couple of days ago with some of the faculty here and they brought it up. I thought, ‘Well, we’ve got able bodies and we can help,’” said Hucks, a local recruiter for the guard. “Back in the day, the National Guard was a big thing within the community. ... I’m trying to get the guys and go back to the old way of doing things.”
Since the plethora of volunteers could carry items to dorm rooms in a matter of minutes, the first-year students from 26 different states had lots of extra time to set up their new digs.
Kaitlyn Mark, a resident of Naples, New York, stopped unpacking long enough to explain why she chose SU instead of a college closer to home.
“I’m a dance major and I really like the program here,” Mark said as her father helped her unpack.
Mason Simpson of Manassas and his roommate, Aidan Walker of Bluemont, met in person for the first time Wednesday and, with help from their mothers, immediately started arranging items to maximize the available space in their small Cooley Hall dorm room.
“It’s going quite well,” Walker said. “Very smooth.”
When asked what would happen once the room was set up and their mothers went home, Simpson grinned and said, “That’s when the fun begins.”
Gibson said all of the first-year students were expected to be moved in by noon Wednesday, but they still had a busy day ahead. The university has approximately 500 first-year students this year, but final numbers won’t be official until October.
“After they move in, they’ll go around to the Brandt Student Center ... where they get their parking passes, pick up their textbooks, do all the business things they might want to do while their parents are here,” Gibson said. “Then they have what they call Congregation, where all the new students come together in the stadium.”
Each of the residence halls also had mandatory meetings the first-year students had to attend to get the ground rules for their new homes away from home.
Starting Thursday, Gibson said several more activities — including a trip to Hershey Park in Hershey, Pennsylvania, an on-campus food-packing event to help feed area residents and a presentation on the university’s clubs and organizations — are planned to welcome the new arrivals.
SU’s fall semester begins on Monday morning.
To learn more about Shenandoah University, visit su.edu.
