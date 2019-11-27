MOUNTAIN FALLS — A week before Thanksgiving, Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity and Team Rubicon joined forces to repair the home of a Vietnam War veteran who lives in western Frederick County.
For several years, 66-year-old Ronald Hafey struggled to repair the roof on his 2,100-square-foot home on Cardinal Drive. Hafey, who is retired, has lived there for roughly 20 years with his wife and daughter.
In recent years, the roof and its skylights have been prone to leaks, prompting Hafey’s family to place buckets and pots on the ground to catch water. The leaks also caused mold to form. The roof damage placed additional burdens on Hafey, who has used a wheelchair for more than a decade and has faced numerous health problems, many of which are believed to be related to his exposure to Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam.
Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity Repair Coordinator Meghan Runion said many contractors would give Hafey a cost estimate for the repairs, only to end up telling him he would need to spend a lot more.
“A $10,000 [repair] turned into well over $60,000,” Runion said. “And then when it got to the point where he couldn’t afford it anymore, the contractors were gone.”
Hafey eventually turned to Team Rubicon for help. The nonprofit is a veteran-lead, disaster response organization that combines the skills of military veterans, first responders and other interested civilians. Winchester Team Rubicon Coordinator Bruce Randall brought the local Habitat for Humanity chapter on board to combine resources to fix Hafey’s leaky roof.
Hafey said he had given up hope that the roof would be repaired, and he was happy that local nonprofit groups were able to assist his family.
From Nov. 18-20, volunteers from Habitat and Team Rubicon replaced all of the roof’s shingles, damaged plywood sheeting and skylights. Adjustments were also made to the roof to ensure that water runs off as it should, instead of forming puddles.
Runion said supplies were provided by Belford Roofing and Seamless Guttering in Winchester.
“It’s just what we do,” said Team Rubicon member Tom McCabe. “It’s one small thing, but it makes a huge difference to the people receiving this.”
Hafey said his family has been overwhelmed with his frequent visits to the hospital and that the situation with the leaking roof made matters worse. He called Habitat for Humanity and Team Rubicon “a godsend.”
“It’s nice to know people are actually helping people,” Hafey said.
