WINCHESTER — Members of the Winchester Host Lions Club convened in Jim Barnett Park Sunday to spruce up the entrance to the civic group’s 74-year-old picnic shelter.
The work included applying fresh paint to a pair of wooden lions that stand guard at the entrance and refreshing the sign in front of the pavilion.
The people who volunteered their time on a humid, 90-degree day were club President Fred Riley and his wife, Sherry Riley; incoming President Sabra Veach and her husband, Les Veach; past President Dale Barley and his wife, Marsha Barley; and club members Al Frappollo and Tracy Clontz.
The Winchester Host Lions Club is part of Lions International, established in 1917 to serve communities around the world. Globally, about 1.4 million men and women are members of the organization’s approximately 48,000 clubs. While Lions International is primarily associated with providing free eyeglasses and vision services to people who would otherwise be unable to afford them, it also works to reduce the prevalence of diabetes, provide nutritious food to people in need, protect and restore the environment and serve children who are battling cancer.
For more information about the Winchester Host Lions Club, call 540-539-4391 or visit facebook.com/winchesterhostlionsclub.
