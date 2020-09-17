WINCHESTER — Jennifer Cress had the perfect sales pitch as she asked her coworkers to step away from their computer keyboards to spend a day doing manual labor.
“Does anybody want to get out some pandemic rage?” Cress asked. “They’re going to let us break stuff.”
Cress and her coworkers from Navy Federal Credit Union‘s Winchester Operations Center volunteered Wednesday as part of the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley‘s annual Day of Caring, where people donate an entire day of labor to assist with community projects.
United Way officials said about 700 volunteers tackled 86 projects on Wednesday, but the coronavirus pandemic limited the number of volunteers per site so social distancing could be observed.
The Navy Federal crew was tasked with doing interior demolitions at the former CSX train station at 430 N. Cameron St., adjacent to The Laurel Center‘s headquarters and emergency shelter at 402 N. Cameron St. The Laurel Center, which provides services to victims of domestic and sexual abuse, bought the building in April 2019 and plans on converting it into a cafe where its clients can obtain workforce training skills.
Cindy Marzullo, the center’s development director, said her nonprofit was given a quote of $14,000 to perform the interior demolitions, which primarily involved the removal of drywall and studs that had been added to the station when it was home to the Winchester Model Railroad Club.
By making the demolition a Day of Caring project, The Laurel Center saved thousands of dollars, Marzullo said.
She and Kory Campbell, volunteer coordinator for The Laurel Center, rolled up their sleeves and pitched in. While Marzullo kept the Navy Federal volunteers fed and hydrated, a sweat-drenched Campbell grabbed a reciprocating saw and started cutting away at old drywall studs.
Cress admitted that no one on the Navy Federal crew had experience in demolition, and very few knew how to operate power tools. But an on-site adviser from Kee Construction in Winchester guided the rookies and assigned duties based on whether they were comfortable climbing scaffolding.
“Real quick, we separated into four crews,” Cress said, noting she was more than eager to work atop the two-story scaffolding to remove a drop ceiling and the upper level of drywall.
“They’re doing a great job,” Marzullo said Wednesday morning after adding a fresh bag of ice to a cooler filled with bottled water.
Twenty people from Navy Federal volunteered for Wednesday’s demolition project, but Cress said a handful had to stay behind at the office. Hurricane Sally brought heavy rain to Florida Tuesday night and forced Navy Federal’s call center in Pensacola to close. Calls to that location were rerouted Wednesday to the Winchester Operations Center.
The interior demolition performed Wednesday was the first step in the physical conversion of the former train station into a new cafe and coffee shop.
“It will be an opportunity for our clients to work in there, get some experience in a workforce development program,” Marzullo said. “They’ll also have the opportunity to take classes at Lord Fairfax Community College in a variety of areas.”
Women who utilize the shelter’s services have sometimes been out of the workplace for years due to an overbearing, abusive spouse. Refreshing their job skills is an important component of The Laurel Center’s overall mission to help them regain independence.
“It will help our ladies as they change their lives,” Marzullo said.
With the demolition out of the way, Marzullo said the next step for the project is to ask Winchester’s City Council to rezone the property for restaurant use. If all goes as planned, renovations are expected to begin shortly after the start of the new year.
