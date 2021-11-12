BERRYVILLE — Retired educator and Army veteran Thomas Vorisek has been named Berryville-Clarke County’s Veteran of the Year for 2021.
He was recognized Thursday morning during the county’s annual Veterans Day observance at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
The honor is presented annually to a local veteran “who best exemplifies the tradition of the citizen-soldier whose dedication to our nation and community does not end when his or her military service is complete,” said David Weiss, chairman of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
Vorisek grew up in Locust Valley, Long Island, New York. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, he entered the Army and was the honor graduate of his Combat Engineer Advanced Individual Training (AIT) unit.
While a soldier, Vorisek served with the 11th Engineer Battalion in Uijongbu near the Korean Demilitarized Zone. He taught English to soldiers from the Republic of Korea at Camp Stanley. After two years of military service and achieving the rank of Specialist 5th Class, he was honorably discharged.
Active in both the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, he was chairman of the 2014 Clarke County Memorial Day Committee and the World War I Centennial Committee. He served four terms as commander of VFW Post 9760. Currently, he is first vice-commander of American Legion Post 21 and a member of the executive committees of both posts. In addition, he is a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, where he is an usher and charter organization representative of Cub Scout Pack 34 and Boy Scout Troop 34.
In civilian life, Vorisek was a science teacher and high school counselor. His community service has included serving as a board member and chairman of the Clarke County Chapter of the American Red Cross, chairman of the Clarke County Education Association, president of the Clarke County Kiwanis Club, sponsor of the Clarke County Key Club and president of the Apple Valley Counselors Association.
He and his wife, Joyce, have three grown children.
Vorisek “leads by example and is always willing to do what it takes to achieve mission goals,” said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor. And, he “works every day to improve his community and nation.”
“Your community is very proud of you,” Berryville Mayor Jay Arnold told Vorisek. “We’re proud to count you as one of our great citizens.”
“It’s a great honor” to be chosen as Veteran of the Year, Vorisek replied. “I’m greatly appreciative.”
About 200 people attended the Veteran’s Day observance, held in front of the county’s veterans memorial.
In 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice — or temporary cessation of hostilities — was declared, ultimately ending World War I. The following November., President Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day. Later on, the date became known as Veterans Day to honor all of America’s military veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good, according to Arnold, who emceed the observance.
The Rev. Justin Ivatts, rector of Grace Episcopal Church in Berryville, mentioned that 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
In prayer, Ivatts asked God to shine a perpetual light on veterans and to protect current armed forces members.
“Freedom is not free and often comes at a high cost,” said William Watson, commander of American Legion Post 41.
Watson recalled the leadership of the late Marine Corps veteran Lloyd W. Williams, to whom Post 41 was dedicated, in World War I.
Williams, who was born in Berryville and is buried in Green Hill Cemetery, led a company of Marines sent to reinforce French forces at the Battle of Belleau Wood. When they arrived, the French commander advised him to retreat, to which he famously replied, “Retreat? Hell, we just got here!”
In June 1918, Williams led an assault that routed the German defenders near Chateau-Thierry, France.
“This conflict turned the tide of the war,” leading to the armistice, said Watson.
Williams died from battle injuries while being evacuated. He received the Purple Heart and Silver Star, and he was promoted to major posthumously, Watson recalled.
During the observance, Watson and Mike Blumenthal, current commander of VFW Post 9760, conducted the ceremonial laying of the wreath.
Ean Smith, an Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 34, led the Pledge of Allegiance. The Clarke County Honor Guard conducted the Posting and the Retiring of the Colors.
Under the direction of Lois Hoffman, the Clarke County Community Band performed a medley of songs associated with the five armed forces branches. Veterans of each branch stood and were applauded as their song played.
The American Legion and VFW posts each presented the band a $1,000 check.
